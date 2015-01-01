पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:झोराघाट में बनेगा 15.30 करोड़ में पुल, 14 गांवों की घटेगी दूरी, बोरिंग कराई गई शुरू

कोरबा7 घंटे पहले
  • पिकनिक स्पाट के साथ ही पर्यटन केन्द्रों तक पहुंचने में लोगों को होगी आसानी

छुरी के पास हसदेव नदी के झोराघाट में 15.30 करोड़ की लागत से पुल का निर्माण कराया जाएगा। इसके लिए ठेका कंपनी ने बोरिंग का काम शुरू कर दिया है। मिट्‌टी की जांच के बाद निर्माण कार्य शुरू होगा। इस पुल के बनने से पर्यटन केन्द्र सतरेंगा, कोसगई, बांगो जाने के लिए एक और रास्ता मिल जाएगा। साथ ही 14 गांवों के लोगों को 45 किलोमीटर घूमना नहीं पड़ेगा। झोराघाट पिकनिक के लिए प्रसिद्ध है। साथ ही यहां से नाव में नदी पार कर लोग डोंगाघाट से आगे जाते हैं। अभी कटघोरा से अजगरबहार जाने के लिए बालको की ओर से घूमकर जाना पड़ता है। नाव में बाइक को पार कर जाते हैं, लेकिन अधिकांश लोगों को घूमना पड़ता है। सेतु निगम ने पुल का प्रस्ताव बनाया था। जो अब जाकर पूरी हो रही है। पुल के बनने से डोंगाघाट के साथ ही अमगांव, पंडरीपानी, पोड़ीखोहा, गढ़दरहा, कोरियाघाट, टंुगूमाड़ा, गौरबोरा, सरईसिंगार, अजगरबहार के लोगों को सुविधा होगी। अजगरबहार से होकर भी सतरेंगा, देवपहरी पर्यटन केन्द्र आवाजाही करते हैं। हसदेव पुल की लंबाई 480 मीटर की होगी। साथ ही इसकी चौड़ाई 8.40 मीटर है। इसमें छोटे व भारी वाहन भी आवाजाही कर सकेंगे। छुरी कटघोरा से अजगरबहार या बांगो जाने के लिए नया विकल्प मिल जाएगा। कटघोरा पहुंचने में सिर्फ 8 किलोमीटर की दूरी तय करनी पड़ेगी।

दो साल में बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा पुल: एसडीओ
सेतु निगम के एसडीओ एके जैन का कहना है कि पुल निर्माण की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। इसका निर्माण वर्ष 2022 में पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। बारिश के समय काम बंद रहता है। इसके बाद भी समय पर काम हो जाए इसका प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

