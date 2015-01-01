पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महामारी:जिले में 156 संक्रमित मिले ज्यादा केस ननि क्षेत्र से

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक ओर कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने की चर्चा चल रही है तो दूसरी ओर जिले के लिए राहत की बात है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में जारी गिरावट मंगलवार को भी बनी रही। जिले में 156 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। ज्यादातर मरीज नगर निगम क्षेत्र के कालोनी व वार्डो से हैं। सर्वाधिक 18 मरीज बालको नगर व 15 दर्री-जमनीपाली से मिले हैं। इसके अलावा शहर के लालूराम कालोनी से 4, सीएसईबी कालोनी पश्चिम से 6, आईटीआई रामपुर, पुराना बस स्टैंड, शिवाजी नगर, कृष्णानगर, पावर हाऊस रोड, छिंदपुर (भिलाईबाजार), शांतिनगर (हरदीबाजार), कोरकोमा, सेंद्रीपाली से 2-2, आरएसएस नगर, पोड़ीबहार, रतिजा, धनरास, केराकछार, गाड़ापाली से 3-3, आरपीनगर व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र मदनपुर से एक ही परिवार के 3-3 सदस्य संक्रमित मिले हैं। जिला अस्पताल कालोनी से भी एक मरीज है। सीआईएसफ के गेवरा व चैनपुर कैंप के दो जवान भी पॉजीटिव है। इसी तरह बैगिनडभार(रामपुर), एमपीनगर, निहारिका, पंप हाऊस, कुसमुंडा, सीएसईबी कालोनी, फोकटपारा, राताखार, बांकीमोंगरा, शारदा विहार, खरमोरा, डिंगापुर, जवाली बस्ती, लेमरू, रेलवे स्टेशन बाइपास, सरभोका(पोड़ी उपरोड़ा), बरपाली-भैसमा, डंगनिया-सुराकछार, बगदेवा, रेकी (पाली) से भी मरीज मिले हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें