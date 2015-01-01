पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महामारी:मंगलवार को मिले 157 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

त्योहारी सीजन के बीच नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मिलने की संख्या में 30 से 40 प्रतिशत की गिरावट आई है। सोमवार को जहां 130 मरीज मिले थे। वहीं मंगलवार को 157 संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। जिसमें शहर के पुलिस लाइन, कोसाबाड़ी, निहारिका, खरमोरा, शारदा विहार, मेनरोड कोरबा, टीपी नगर, एमपी नगर, आरएसएस नगर, आईटीआई रामपुर, आरपी नगर, सर्वमंगला रोड, पानी टंकी, एसईसीएल कालोनी कोरबा, सुभाष ब्लाक, मुड़ापार, सीतामणी, सीएसईबी कालोनी, नेहरूनगर, तुलसीनगर, पुराना बस स्टैंड, कटघोरा, बरपाली, सोहागपुर, भैसमा, खोड्डल, प्रेमनगर, आर्दशनगर व बालकोनगर के बालको कालोनी, परसाभाठा, बेलाकछार समेत अन्य क्षेत्र के लोग है। गौरतलब है कि दिनों-दिन कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ते जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकुणाल कामरा की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, अटॉर्नी जनरल ने अवमानना का केस चलाने की मंजूरी दी - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें