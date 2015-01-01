पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना काल में संक्रमण का डर:2 लाख 82 हजार राशन कार्डधारियों को अब टेबलेट से नहीं, थंब लगाने से ही मिलेगा राशन

कोरबा12 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वन नेशन, वन कार्ड लागू होने के पहले शुरू हुआ ट्रायल, गाइडलाइन जारी

कोरोना संक्रमण अभी कम नहीं हुआ है। रोज 150 से 200 के करीब मरीज मिल रहे हैं। दूसरी ओर राशन कार्डधारियों को अब थंब लगाने पर ही राशन देने का निर्देश जारी किया गया है। पहले टेबलेट में फोटो खींचने के बाद राशन मिल जाता था। जिले में 2 लाख 82 हजार 708 राशन कार्डधारी हैं। इसमें से 39 हजार एपीएल कार्डधारक हैं। थंब लगाने से पहले सैनिटाइजर जरूरी है, लेकिन अधिकांश दुकानों में इसकी व्यवस्था ही नहीं रहती। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन भी नहीं होता। कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से ही सोसायटी में राशन देने के पहले थंब लगाने पर रोक लगा दी गई थी। 7 महीने बाद फिर से इसे लागू कर दिया है। टेबलेट में राशन कार्डधारियों के परिवार के किसी भी सदस्य का फोटो लेकर राशन दिया जाता था। अब दुकान संचालक सीधे थंब लगाने को कह रहे हैं, लेकिन सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था नहीं होने से कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने की संभावनाओं से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता। शहरी क्षेत्र में और भी लापरवाही देखने को मिलती है।

10 से 15 मिनट का लग रहा अतिरिक्त समय
टेबलेट में फोटो खींचने के बाद दुकान संचालकों को सुविधा थी। अब थंब लगाने से 10 से 15 मिनट अधिक लग रहा है। परसाभांठा के मनबोध सिदार ने बताया अब विलंब से राशन मिल रहा है। सुबह 10 बजे से मेरा नंबर 2 घंटे बाद लगा। पहले 1 घंटे ही लगते थे।

कई बुजुर्गों का अंगूठा स्कैन नहीं हो रहा
राशन कार्डधारियों में बुजुर्गों को अधिक परेशानी हो रही है। भदरापारा के 60 वर्षीय वृद्धा रामबाई श्रीवास ने बताया कि अंगूठा घिसने से स्कैन नहीं होता। कई बार अपने बेटे को बुलाना पड़ता है या फिर अन्य परिजन को बुलाकर स्कैन कराती हूं। इसके बाद ही राशन मिल पाता है।

राशन बांटने की क्षमता भी हो गई है कम
टेबलेट में एक दिन में 100 कार्ड धारियों को राशन मिलता था। अब 60 से 70 लोग ही राशन पा रहे हैं। जब तक थंब का स्कैन नहीं होता, इंतजार करना पड़ता है। अमलडीहा के दुकान संचालक का कहना है कि लोगों की भी सहयोग करना चाहिए। अब भीड़ कम करनी पड़ेगी।

अभी 450 दुकानों के माध्यम से बांट रहे राशन
जिले में 450 उचित मूल्य की दुकानों से राशन बांट रहे हैं। शहरी क्षेत्र में 61 दुकानें हैं। ननि कोरबा में 50 नई दुकानें खोलने की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। दीपका, कटघोरा, छुरी अाैर पाली नगरीय निकायों में भी नई दुकानें खुलेंगी। 22 नई पंचायतों में दुकान खोलना है।

अभी से तैयारी ताकि आगे न हो परेशानी: खाद्य अधिकारी
सहायक जिला खाद्य अधिकारी जेके सिंह का कहना है कि अब थंब लगाने के बाद ही राशन वितरण करने को कहा है। आगे इसे जरूरी कर दिया जाएगा। शुरुआत में समस्या तो होगी, लेकिन दुकान संचालकों को व्यवस्था बनानी पड़ेगी। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करना जरूरी है। साथ ही सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करने कहा गया है। समय-समय पर पूरे दुकान को सैनिटाइज कराया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें