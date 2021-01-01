पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेटलतीफी:खरीदी केंद्रों में 2 लाख क्विंटल धान जाम, मिलरों को नहीं मिल रहा डीओ

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • 49 केन्द्रों में 13 लाख 52 हजार क्विंटल धान की रिकार्ड खरीदी, समितियों ने कहा- समय पर धान उठाव नहीं होने से होगा नुकसान

जिले में रिकार्ड धान की खरीदी हुई है। 42 समितियों के 49 केन्द्रों में 13 लाख 52 हजार 710 क्विंटल धान की खरीदी की गई है। इसमें से अभी भी दो लाख क्विंटल धान केन्द्रों में जाम है। उधर मिलरों को डीओ जारी नहीं हो पा रहा है। पुराने डीओ के आधार पर ही मिलर धान का उठाव कर रहे हैं। समितियों का कहना है कि समय पर धान उठाव नहीं हुआ तो नुकसान उठाना पड़ेगा। जिला प्रशासन ने 12 लाख 4 हजार क्विंटल धान खरीदी का लक्ष्य तय किया था, लेकिन इससे 10 फीसदी धान अधिक खरीदी की गई। 32 हजार 591 किसानों में से सिर्फ 29950 किसानों ने ही धान बेचा। अगर सभी किसान धान बेचते तो एक लाख 90 हजार 770 क्विंटल और धान की खरीदी होती। समिति प्रबंधकों का कहना है कि समय पर उठाव नहीं होने से नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है। वजन में फर्क आता है। प्रशासन को समय रहते धान का उठाव करना चाहिए। चौकीदारों को धान की रखवाली करने की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

बारदाने बच गए, लेकिन अधिकांश फटे पुराने
जिले में पहली बार किसानों को बारदाने की समस्या नहीं हुई। मिलरों के साथ पीडीएस से बारदाने जमा कराए गए थे। इसमें से 3 लाख से अधिक बारदाने बच गए हैं। पीडीएस से 17 लाख 20 हजार में से 12 लाख 90 हजार बारदाने की खपत हुई है, लेकिन अधिकांश फटे हैं।

मार्कफेड मुख्यालय से डीओ कट रहा: खाद्य अधिकारी
जिला खाद्य अधिकारी जेके सिंह का कहना है कि धान उठाव करने मार्कफेड मुख्यालय से मिलरों को डीओ जारी होता है। इस बार लक्ष्य से अधिक धान की खरीदी हुई है, जिसकी वजह से उठाव में समय लग रहा है। आने वाले दिनों में परेशानी नहीं होगी।

धान खरीदी का और समय देने की मांग: जिले में ही 2631 किसान धान नहीं बेच पाए हैं। इसमें से आधे से अधिक किसान बैंक के कर्जदार हैं। लगभग आधे किसान टोकन लेने ही नहीं पहुंचे। रामपुर के किसान रामकुमार ने बताया कि सरकार को धान खरीदी करने का समय बढ़ाना चाहिए। धनपुरी के सखाराम का कहना है कि छुट्‌टी की वजह से धान बेचने में समस्या हुई है। अंतिम में टोकन ही नहीं ले पाए।

