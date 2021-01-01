पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गड़बड़ी:स्टापडेम बनाने सूचना बोर्ड लगा 20 लाख निकाले

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • केंदई में रेंजर रहते एसडीओ यादव का कारनामा, डीएफओ बोलीं- होगी जांच

कटघोरा वन मंडल के केंदई परिक्षेत्र में रहवास के नाम पर मदनपुर के पुटा जंगल में 20 लाख से स्टापडेम निर्माण का सूचना बोर्ड बस लगा है। तत्कालीन रेंजर और वर्तमान में एसडीओ प्रहलाद यादव ने राशि निकाल ली, लेकिन वहां पर कोई नदी-नाला ही नहीं है। सूचना बोर्ड के 400 मीटर आगे सूरजपुर वन मंडल के रामानुजनगर वन परिक्षेत्र आ जाता है, जहां मनासी नाले में एक स्टापडेम में बना है। उसे ही अधिकारी अपना बता रहे हैं। डीएफओ शमां फारुकी का कहना है कि इस मामले की टीम जांच करेंगे। वन मंडल के बाहर कोई भी निर्माण कार्य नहीं करा सकते। अगर जरूरत पड़ती है तो सक्षम अधिकारी से मंजूरी लेनी पड़ती है। मदनपुर में जिस स्थान पर केंदई परिक्षेत्र की सीमा समाप्त होती है, वहां बस बोर्ड ही लगा है। फिर वहां स्टापडेम का निर्माण कैसे हो सकता है। इसका खुलासा काफी पहले हुआ था, लेकिन तत्कालीन अधिकारियों ने ध्यान नहीं दिया। अब फिर से रेंजर से एसडीओ बने प्रहलाद यादव की फाइल खुलने लगी है। सूरजपुर वन मंडल के डीएफओ ने स्पष्ट कहा था कि हमारे क्षेत्र में कोई दूसरे वन मंडल का काम नहीं कराया जा सकता। अगर हमारे यहां के स्टापडेम को अपना बता रहे हैं तो यह गलत है। डीएफओ शमां फारुकी का कहना है कि मामला पहले ही संज्ञान में आ गया था। अब इसकी टीम जांच करेगी। दूसरे वन मंडल में निर्माण कराने का कोई प्रावधान ही नहीं है।

