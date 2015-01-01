पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी:सीआईएसएफ के 20 जवानों समेत 228 संक्रमित मिले, कोविड केयर सेंटर के 3 स्वास्थ्य कर्मी भी मिले पॉजिटिव

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  • कोल्गा व बरपाली गांव में भी 9-9 मरीज

जिले में 3 दिनों तक कम संख्या में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों के मिलने के बाद रविवार को एक बार फिर 228 नए मरीज मिले हैं। जिसमें कोरबा विकासखंड से 91, कटघोरा से 90, करतला से 30, पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा से 9 व पाली विकासखंड से 7 मरीज हैं। उम्र के अनुसार 1 से 20 साल तक के 28, 21 से 60 साल के 175 व 61 वर्ष से अधिक के 25 मरीज हैं। पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा विकासखंड से 95 साल का बुजुर्ग भी संक्रमित मिला है। नए मरीजों में सर्वाधिक 20 मरीज सीआईएसएफ के जवान हैं। जिसमें 12 दीपका व 8 गेवरा कैंप से हैं। ओवर बर्डन कैंप दीपका से 3 कर्मी, कोविड केयर सेंटर (सीपेट) के 3 व मुड़ापार एसईसीएल अस्पताल के 1 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी भी संक्रमित मिले हैं। ग्रामीण अंचल में करतला विकासखंड से बरपाली से 9, नवापारा से 7, तुमान से 5, संडैल से 4, कोरबा विकासखंड के कोल्गा से 9, कटघोरा के कुसमुंडा से 8 केस, पोड़ी के दुल्लापुर से 6, पाली के रजिता प्लांट से 3, चैतमा कैंप से 3 मरीज मिले हैं। इसके अलावा शहर के लगभग प्रत्येक वार्ड से एक न एक मरीज मिला है। हालांकि अच्छी बात ये है कि जिले के अधिकांश मरीज रिकवर भी जल्दी हो रहे हैं। इससे प्रशासन को राहत है।

