अनदेखी:40 करोड़ से बनाए 221 गाेठान, फिर भी खुले घूम रहे मवेशी फसल कर रहे चौपट, रबी में घटा 25 हजार हेक्टेयर रकबा

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रामीणों और गोठान समितियां के बीच तालमेल की कमी, मवेशियों के डर से अब किसान सिर्फ धान की ही फसल ले रहे

फसल को बचाने और आवारा मवेशियों को खेतों में घुसने से रोकने बनाए जा रहे गाेठानों का असर नहीं दिख रहा है। जिले में 40 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक खर्च कर 221 पंचायतों में गाेठान बनाए गए हैं, लेकिन किसान आवारा मवेशियों की वजह से दूसरी फसल नहीं ले पा रहे हैं। रबी में ही सरकारी आंकड़ा भले ही बढ़ा हो पर वास्तव में 25 हजार हेक्टेयर तक रकबा घटा है। आवारा मवेशियों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। मुख्य मार्ग पर मवेशियों को घूमते देखा जा सकता है, जो चारा के लिए खेतों में पहुंचते हैं। पहले धान कटाई के बाद सड़क किनारे खेतों में हरियाली नजर आती थी। किसान तुंअर, अलसी, चना, मटर की बुआई कर देते थे, लेकिन दो-तीन साल में आवारा मवेशियों की संख्या बढ़ती गई। इससे फसल बचाना मुश्किल हो गया। इससे किसानों ने रबी की फसल लेना बंद कर दिया, लेकिन गाेठानों के निर्माण से यह उम्मीद जागी थी कि मवेशियों के आवारा घूमने पर रोक लगेगी। अभी भी आवारा मवेशियों को खेतों में घूमते देखा जा सकता है। अब वहीं किसान तुंअर और अलसी की फसल लेते हैं, जिनके पास सुरक्षा के साधन हैं। पहले रखवाली नहीं करनी पड़ती थी। इसलिए सभी किसान रबी फसल लगाते थे। पहले 60 हजार हेक्टेयर से अधिक रबी की फसल होती थी, अब 35 से 40 हेक्टेयर में हो रही है।

एक गाेठान के लिए मनरेगा से 19 लाख 92 हजार तक खर्च
जिले की सभी पंचायतों में गाेठानों का निर्माण कराना है, लेकिन अभी 221 गाेठान का निर्माण पूरा कर लिया गया है। इसमें सभी सुविधाएं विकसित की जा रही है। मनरेगा से एक गाेठान के लिए 19 लाख 62 हजार रुपए तक मंजूर होता है। इसमें फेसिंग, सीपीटी, डब्ल्यूटीए, कोटना, पानी, टंकी, चबूतरा, चारागाह की व्यवस्था की जाती है। इस हिसाब से 40 करोड़ से अधिक की राशि खर्च हो चुकी है। कृषि विभाग के साथ ही बिजली के लिए क्रेडा भी कार्य कराता है।

रबी फसल बढ़ाने का प्रयास, किसानों को भी कर रहे प्रेरित: कृषि विभाग के उप संचालक जेडी शुक्ला का कहना है कि रबी फसल में 23 प्रतिशत रकबा बढ़ाने का लक्ष्य है। किसान चाहें तो कोई फसल ले सकते हैं। पहले भी फसल लेते थे। किसानों को रबी सीजन की फसल लेने प्रेरित किया जा रहा है। विभाग किसानों को बीज देने तैयार है। कितने हेक्टेयर में किसान रबी फसल ले रहे हैं, यह दिसंबर में पता चलेगा।

बाहर के मवेशियों काे रखा, चारे की व्यवस्था नहीं, बाहर से ला रहे घास
करतला के अमलडीहा में गाेठान में 35 आवारा मवेशी हंै। फिर भी खेतों में मवेशियों पर रोक नहीं लग पा रहे। समिति अध्यक्ष प्यारेलाल ने कहा चारे की व्यवस्था नहीं है। बाहर से घास लाकर खिलानी पड़ रही है। आसपास गांव से मवेशी पहुंच रहे हैं और कुछ नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

गांव के ही मवेशियों को दिन में रखते हैं, रात में उन्हें छोड़ देते हैं
पाली ब्लॉक के सराईपाली के गाेठान में दिन में ही गांव के मवेशियों को रखते हैं। शाम को घर भेज देते हंै। दशरथ मरपच्ची ने बताया आवारा मवेशियों के कारण अब रबी फसल नहीं लेते हैं। जमुना प्रसाद और मोहपाल ने बताया कि आवारा मवेशियों से निजात नहीं मिल पा रही है।

धान कटाई के बाद खुले में छोड़ देते हैं मवेशी, फसल कर रहे चौपट
केराझरिया के ग्रामीणों ने बताया गाेठान में दिन में मवेशियों को रखते हैं, धान कटाई के बाद खुले में छोड़ देते हैं। इससे ही रबी फसल नहीं लेते। किसान रामकुमार ने बताया कि लोगों में एकजुटता की कमी है। जब तक सभी तैयार नहीं होंगे, तब तक खेतों में फसल नहीं लगा सकते।

सीधी बात
आरपी कुर्रे,एपीओ जिला पंचायत
सवाल - करोड़ों रुपए खर्च करने के बाद भी आवारा मवेशियों पर रोक नहीं लग पाई है?
- हर गांव में समितियां बनी है। इसकी मॉनिटरिंग भी की जाती है। अगर कहीं खामियां हैं, तो वहां सुधार किया जा रहा है। लापरवाही बरतने पर कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
सवाल - कई गाेठानों में चारे की व्यवस्था नहीं है, साथ ही संचालन भी ठीक से नहीं हो रहा?
-ऐसा नहीं है। समितियों को ट्रेनिंग दी जाती है। गांव स्तर पर महिला समूह भी काम कर रही है। सभी को समन्वय बनाकर संचालन करने कहा है।
सवाल - अधिक से अधिक किसान रबी फसल लें, इसके लिए क्या उपाय करेंगे?
-अगर आवारा मवेशियों की वजह से रबी फसल किसान नहीं ले पा रहे हैं तो इसके लिए जागरूकता लाएंगे। गाेठानों में मवेशियों को रखने की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था है। संचालन के लिए हर महीने 10 हजार रुपए समितियों को खाते में भेजे जाते हैं।

