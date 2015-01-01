पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नेशनल लोक अदालत:शनिवार को जिला व तहसील स्तर पर नेशनल लोक अदालत का आयोजन, 232 प्रकरण निपटे

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मोटर दुर्घटना के 19 मामलों में एक करोड़ 10 लाख का अवार्ड पारित

छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के तत्वावधान में शनिवार को जिला व तहसील स्तर पर नेशनल लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें 232 प्रकरणों का निराकरण समझौते के आधार पर किया गया।

न्यायालय में 618 प्रकरण रखे थे। 19 मोटर दुर्घटना दावा प्रकरणों में 1 करोड़ 10 लाख 10 हजार रुपए का अवार्ड पारित किया। इसमें एक अविवाहित युवक की सड़क हादसे में मौत होने पर उसके पिता को 11 लाख 30 हजार देने का आदेश पारित किया।

जिला व सत्र न्यायाधीश राकेश बिहारी घोरे के समक्ष रामकुमार और उसकी पत्नी खोलबहरीन ने यह मामला प्रस्तुत किया था। उनका कहना था कि बेटे परमेश्वर की मौत सड़क हादसे में हुई थी। उसके अलावा दो बेटियां और एक बेटा है। सभी विवाहित हैं। मृतक अविवाहित होने के साथ ही हम दोनों उसी के ऊपर आश्रित थे। इस पर इंश्योरेंस कंपनी को क्षतिपूर्ति देने का आदेश दिया गया।

इसी तरह पारिवारिक प्रकरणों का निपटारा भी आपसी सामंजस्य से किया गया। सड़क हादसे के एक और प्रकरण में रुबीना को बीमा कंपनी से 61 लाख 56 हजार 445 व्यास समय देने का अवार्ड पारित किया गया था। इस मामले में आवेदक को समझौता के तहत 70 लाख रुपए देने का आदेश दिया गया। इस मौके पर जिला अधिवक्ता संघ के अध्यक्ष गणेश कुलदीप, अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश प्रवीण कुमार प्रधान समेत अन्य मजिस्ट्रेट, अधिवक्ता संघ के पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

