महामारी:जिले में 235 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले

कोरबा16 घंटे पहले
तीन दिनों से कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में कमी आने के बाद शनिवार को एकाएक 235 नए संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें ज्यादातर मरीज नगरीय निकाय क्षेत्रों के रहने वाले हैं। इसमें कटघोरा से 18 मरीज हैं। इसी तरह औद्योगिक क्षेत्र बालको से 20, जमनीपाली व एनटीपीसी कॉलोनी से 12, गेवरा दीपका से 10, कुसमुंडा क्षेत्र से 8 समेत शहर के पंप हाउस, 15 ब्लॉक कॉलोनी, एसईसीएल कॉलोनी, लालू राम कॉलोनी, रानी रोड, निहारिका, मिशन रोड, नमन विहार समेत अन्य क्षेत्र से भी मरीज मिले हैं। संक्रमित मरीजों में एक जिला अस्पताल के मेडिकल ऑफिसर भी है। गौरतलब है कि दिनोंदिन संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ते जा रहा है।

