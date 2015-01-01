पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेती-किसानी:धान खरीदने 29,906 किसानों ने कराया पंजीयन, 10 तक समय

कोरबा
  • इस साल 3 हजार 773 नए किसानों का पंजीयन

समर्थन मूल्य पर धान की खरीदी के लिए किसानों के पंजीयन की अवधि 10 नवंबर तक बढ़ा दी गई है। अब तक नए-पुराने मिलाकर 29906 किसानों ने पंजीयन करा लिए हैं। इन पंजीकृत किसानों का धान फसल का रकबा 44481 हेक्टेयर है। इस साल अब तक समर्थन मूल्य पर धान बेचने 3773 नए किसानों ने सहकारी समितियों में अपना पंजीयन करा लिया है। पिछले साल धान खरीदी के लिए जिले में 27694 किसानों ने पंजीयन कराया था, जिनमें से इस साल रकबा सत्यापन के बाद 691 किसानों का पंजीयन निरस्त हुआ है। 870 किसानों के रकबा सत्यापन के बाद खसरा प्रवृष्टि बाकी है, जिसे अगले दो दिनों में पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। अब तक पिछले साल के पंजीयन अनुसार 26 हजार 133 किसानों के धान के रकबे के सत्यापन के बाद 40 हजार 516 हेक्टेयर रकबे की सोसायटी माॅड्यूल में खसरा प्रवृष्टि कर ली गई है। इसी प्रकार 3773 नए पंजीकृत किसानों के 3965 हेक्टेयर धान के रकबे की इंट्री सोसायटी माॅड्यूल में हो चुकी है। कलेक्टर किरण कौशल ने बाकी बचे किसानों के धान के रकबे के सत्यापन काम में तेजी लाकर 5 नवंबर तक सत्यापन का काम पूरा करने के निर्देश सभी अनुविभागीय राजस्व अधिकारियों, तहसीलदारांे व नायब तहसीलदारों सहित पटवारियों को दिए हैं।

