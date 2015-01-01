पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनोरंजन का खुला पिटारा:मंजूरी के बाद शहर के 3 सिनेमाघर खुले, 20% पहुंच रहे दर्शक

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नई फिल्म रिलीज नहीं होने और वेब सीरीज-ऑनलाइन मूवीज के चलते सिनेमाघर संचालकों के सामने संकट

कोरोना काल के दौरान 7 माह से बंद शहर के 4 में से 3 सिनेमाघर चित्रा, निहारिका मल्टीप्लेक्स समेत सिटी सेंटर स्थित सिनेमूड प्रशासनिक मंजूरी मिलने के बाद 15 नवंबर से खुल गए हैं। हालांकि ट्रांसपोर्टनगर स्थित पॉम मॉल स्थित क्रानिवॉल सिनेमा अभी खुला नहीं है। संचालक को बड़े मूवी के रिलीज होने का इंतजार है।
तीनों सिनेमाघरों में सैनिटाइजर और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग समेत अन्य सभी नियमों का पालन करते हुए 4-4 शो चलाए जा रहे हैं। हर शो पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग से दर्शक क्षमता 50 फीसदी रह जाने के बाद भी टिकट दरों में बढ़ोतरी नहीं की गई। बावजूद इसके कम दर्शक पहुंच रहे हैं। हर शो में वर्तमान क्षमता की तुलना में औसतन 20-30 फीसदी दर्शक ही पहुंच रहे हैं। सिनेमाघर संचालकों की मानें तो इसके पीछे एक वजह बड़े सितारों की नई फिल्म रिलीज नहीं होना और दूसरा वेब सीरीज और ऑनलाइन मूवीज में कई फिल्मों का प्रदर्शित होना है।
धीरे-धीरे सिनेमाघरों में बढ़ेगी भीड़: सिटी सेंटर स्थित सिनेमूड में कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए रविवार से 2 स्क्रीन में 4 शो शुरू किया है। टिकट दर 50 से 150 रुपए रखी है, लेकिन अभी महज 25-30 फीसदी दर्शक पहुंच रहे हैं। धीरे-धीरे दर्शकों की भीड़ सिनेमा में बढ़ेगी।

तैयारी पूरी, सिनेमाघर में अच्छी मूवी आने का इंतजार
प्रशासनिक अनुमति मिलने के बाद अभी पॉम मॉल में सिनेमा शुरू नहीं किया गया है। हालांकि खोलने की तैयारी पहले ही पूरी कर ली गई है। अच्छी मूवी का इंतजार है। क्योंकि वर्तमान में रिलीज हुई मूवी से खर्चा निकलना मुश्किल है। बड़े बैनर के फिल्म बगैर प्रर्याप्त दर्शक सिनेमाघरों तक आना मुश्किल है।

अभी हो रहा घाटा, आगे लौटेगी फिर से बहार
चित्रा मल्टीप्लेक्स में सशर्त अनुमति के बाद 15 नवंबर से 1 स्क्रीन में 4 शो शुरू किया गया है। लगातार 7 माह तक बंद रहने के बाद वर्तमान में कम दर्शकों के पहुंचने से सिनेमाघर संचालकों को घाटा उठाना पड़ रहा है, लेकिन आगे बड़ी फिल्मों के आने के साथ ही फिर से दर्शकों के बढ़ने से सिनेमाघरों में बहार लौटेगी।

अच्छी फिल्मों के साथ लौटेंगे दर्शक: निहारिका मल्टीप्लेक्स में 3 में से 1 स्क्रीन में 4 शो चलाया जा रहा है। हर शो में अभी 8-10 दर्शक पहुंच रहे हैं। वेब सीरीज और ऑनलाइन मूवीज का असर सिनेमा पर नहीं पड़ेगा। अच्छी फिल्मों के रिलीज होने के साथ ही दर्शक सिनेमाघरों की ओर लौटेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजैश ने 26/11 जैसे हमले की साजिश रची थी, मोदी बोले- आतंकियों के निशाने पर चुनाव थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें