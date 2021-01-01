पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:3 नकाबपोशों ने कियोस्क कर्मियों से 3 लाख लूटने की कोशिश की, भिड़कर बचाए

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • रजगामार के आछीमार जंगल में हुई घटना

रजगामार के बैंक से 3 लाख रुपए लेकर कोरकोमा के कियोस्क बैंक में बांटने जा रहे दो लोगों को आछीमार जंगल में 3 नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने रोक लिया। उनसे मारपीट करते हुए रुपए से भरा बैग छीना। इसके बाद बदमाश भागने लगे तो दोनों लोगों ने उनका पीछा किया और उन्हें घेरकर वे उनसे भिड़ गए और उनसे रुपए से भरा बैग हासिल कर लिया। देर तक कोशिश के बाद भी जब बैग लूटने का प्रयास नाकाम हुआ तो बदमाश वहां से भाग निकले। घटना की सूचना पर रजगामार पुलिस मामले में जांच-पड़ताल में जुट गई है। रजगामार चौकी अंतर्गत कोरकोमा पंचायत में कियोस्क बैंक चलाने वाले गोविंद सिंह और राकेश सिंह मंगलवार को बाइक में सवार होकर रजगामार बैंक पहुंचे थे। यहां से कियोस्क बैंक में पहुंचने वाले लोगों को रुपए बांटने 3 लाख रुपए लिए थे। इसे बैग में भरकर वे दोपहर में कोरकोमा लौट रहे थे। इस दौरान आछीमार जंगल से गुजरते समय बाइक पर सवार 3 नकाबपोशों ने उन्हें रोक लिया। फिर डंडे से उनसे मारपीट करते हुए नोटों का बैग लेकर भागने लगे। गोविंद और राकेश ने बदमाशों का पीछा किया। रास्ते में उन्होंने बदमाशों को घेर लिया। फिर वे दोनों उनसे भिड़ गए। उन्होंने उनसे बैग वापस हासिल कर लिया। दूसरी ओर लोगों की आवाजाही होने पर पकड़े जाने के डर से बदमाश खाली हाथ भाग गए। घटना की सूचना रजगामार पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची, जहां संभावित मार्गों पर नाकेबंदी कर बताए गए हुलिए वाले लोगों की खोजबीन की जा रही है।

