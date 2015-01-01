पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सीजन में ठंड गायब:10 दिन रहा 31 डिग्री अधिकतम पारा, आज से लुढ़केगा

कोरबा6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रात का तापमान 15 डिग्री पर, इधर न्यूनतम तापमान में होगी बढ़ोतरी

मौसम में उतार-चढ़ाव के कारण ठंड गायब है। दिसंबर में यह पहला अवसर है जब 11 दिनों तक अधिकतम तापमान 31 डिग्री रहा। न्यूनतम तापमान भी 15 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। लेकिन शनिवार से अधिकतम तापमान में दो से तीन डिग्री गिरावट आने की संभावना है। इसके उलट न्यूनतम तापमान में बढ़ोत्तरी होगी। अगले सप्ताह दिन में ठंड रहने की संभावना है। मौसम में बदलाव का मुख्य कारण पूर्व-दक्षिण दिशा से हवा का आना है। लेकिन शनिवार से इसमें बदलाव आएगा। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार इस समय अधिकतम तापमान 27 डिग्री के आसपास ही होना चाहिए। इसके बाद ठंड बढ़ेगी। दोपहर में गर्मी व उमस का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। हवा की दिशा दक्षिण पूर्व होने से तापमान बढ़ा है। हवा की दिशा पश्चिम उत्तर दिशा होनी चाहिए। मौसम साफ होने से सूर्य की किरणे सीधे जमीन पर पड़ रही है। अब आने वाले दिनों में ठंड बढ़ने की संभावना है। अगले सप्ताह अधिकतम तापमान गिरकर 25 डिग्री तक पहुंच सकता है। साथ ही न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट होने के बाद 10 डिग्री पर रहेगा।

बदली के साथ बारिश की संभावना
अगले सप्ताह 5 दिनों तक बदली व बारिश की संभावना भी बनी रहेगी। बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान सबसे कम 25 डिग्री होने का अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है। इस दिन बारिश होगी। मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि न्यूनतम तापमान में वृद्धि होगी। लेकिन बारिश हुई तो गिरावट आएगी। इससे ठंड बढ़ सकती है। बंगाल की खाड़ी में कम मात्रा में नमीयुक्त हवा आना जारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआंध्र प्रदेश और ओडिशा में सबसे ज्यादा मरीज ठीक हुए; डेथ रेट के मामले में पंजाब की स्थिति खराब - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें