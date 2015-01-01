पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ पर्व आज से:4 दिवसीय छठ पूजा नहाय खाय के साथ आज से शुरू

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 20 नवंबर को डूबते तो 21 को उगते सूरज को अर्घ्य के साथ संपन्न होगी छठी मैय्या की पूजा

4 दिनी छठ पर्व 18 नवंबर से शुरू होगा। सात्विक महत्व को लिए इस पर्व पर उपासक परिवार शुद्धता का जहां ख्याल रखेंगे, वहीं इस बार अर्घ्य देने नदी-नालों या तालाबों में बने छठ घाटों पर नहीं जा पाएंगे। पूर्वांचल के साथ स्थानीय लोग छठी मैय्या की आराधना व अर्घ्य देने की रस्म अपने-अपने घरों में ही रहते हुए निभाएंगे। क्योंकि कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए जिला प्रशासन ने छठ पूजा के लिए नदी-तालाब अथवा नालों में बने घाटों पर सामूहिक रूप से पूजा करने की अनुमति नहीं दी है।

पूजा में कब क्या

  • 18 नवंबर को नहाय-खाय
  • 19 नवंबर को खरना के साथ व्रत शुरू
  • 20 नवंबर की शाम डूबते सूर्य को पहला अर्घ्य
  • 21 नवंबर को सुबह उगते सूर्य को दूसरा अर्घ्य व समापन

नहीं दिखेगी इन घाटों पर भीड़
कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण इन घाटों पर लोग पूजा नहीं कर पाएंगे। सर्वमंगला मंदिर स्थित हसदेव नदी व एसईसीएल मानिकपुर की बंद हो चुकी खुली खदान, एसईसीएल कोरबा स्थित अय्यप्पा मंदिर के पास कृत्रिम नाला में पानी भरकर अर्घ्य के लिए तैयार किया जाता रहा है। उपनगरों के लोग हसदेव नदी, अहिरन नदी के किनारे पहुंच कर अर्घ्य देते हैं। इन स्थलों पर सर्वाधिक भीड़ जमा होती थी। इस साल यहां पूजा नहीं कर सकेंगे।

31 से शुरू होगा सात्विक धर्म
पूर्वांचल विकास समिति के सचिव डीएन राय ने बताया इस बार छठ पर्व का शुभारंभ 18 नवंबर को नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू हो रहा है। पूजा संपन्न होने तक पूजक परिवार सात्विक धर्म का पालन करते हुए किसी भी तरह की अशुद्धता से दूर रहेंगे। इस दिन व्रती महिलाएं स्नान-ध्यान कर सेंधा नमक युक्त अरवा चावल, चने की दाल व लौकी की सब्जी का सेवन करेंगी।

19 शाम से शुरू होगा निर्जला व्रत
छठ उपासक 19 नवंबर की शाम को खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण करने के साथ उपवास शुरू कर देंगी। खरना के लिए पूरे दिन निर्जला उपवास रखेंगी और शाम को स्नान-ध्यान कर अरवा चावल और गुड़ की खीर व रोटी तैयार कर सूर्य को स्मरण कर प्रसाद ग्रहण करेंगी। इसी के साथ 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत शुरू हो जाएगा, जो 20 नवंबर को डूबते और 21 को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ पूरा होगा।

कौन हैं देवी षष्ठी: छठ देवी सूर्य देव की बहन हैं। पौराणिक ग्रंथों में भगवान श्रीराम के अयोध्या आने के बाद माता सीता के साथ कार्तिक शुक्ल षष्ठी को सूर्योपासना की थी। इसके अलावा महाभारत काल में कुंती द्वारा विवाह से पूर्व सूर्योपासना से पुत्र की प्राप्ति से भी इसे जोड़ते हंै।

