उच्च शिक्षा:आईटीआई में भी कॉलेज की तरह 44 सीट खाली

कोरबा18 घंटे पहले
  • पढ़ाई के लिए भी अब तक नहीं पहुंचा आदेश

औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण संस्थान (आईटीआई) में भी कॉलेज की तरह कई ट्रेडों में इस बार 44 सीट खाली रह गई। यहां 360 सीट है, लेकिन चयन होने के बाद भी कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से छात्र-छात्राएं प्रवेश लेने नहीं पहुंच पाए। औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण केंद्र में 13 ट्रेड हैं, जिनमें वेल्डर, कोपा, इलेक्ट्रिकल, फीटर, वेल्डर व मशीनिस्ट जैसे ट्रेड में सीट खाली हैं। रिक्तियों में भर्ती के लिए अब भी प्रतीक्षा सूची का इंतजार है। आॅनलाइन भर्ती प्रक्रिया के तहत आईटीआई में एक ही बार आवेदन लिया जाता है, लेकिन इस बार एडमिशन के लिए पर्याप्त छात्रों के नहीं आने के कारण दोबारा आवेदन लिया गया। इस दौरान अधिक अंक पाने वाले छात्रों का नाम दो बार आ गया। ऐसे में कम अंक वाले छात्रों का नाम पीछे चला गया।

आदेश मिलने के बाद शुरू होगी पढ़ाई: प्राचार्य
आईटीआई कोरबा के प्राचार्य अब्बास अली का कहना है कि जिला आईटीआई संस्थान में भर्ती की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो चुकी है अभी कई‌ ट्रेड की कई सीट खाली हैं। इन रिक्तियों में प्रतीक्षा सूची के तहत भर्ती होगी या नहीं यह शासन के निर्णय पर निर्भर है। शासन के आदेश मिलने के बाद पढ़ाई शुरू होगी।

