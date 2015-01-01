पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुष्य नक्षत्र आज:दीवाली तक खरीदी के लिए 7 शुभ मुहूर्त, बाजार सजकर तैयार

कोरबा21 घंटे पहले
  • 17 साल बाद स्वार्थ सिद्धि योग, 7 से 14 नवंबर तक प्रॉपर्टी, ज्वेलरी, गाड़ियों की खरीदी होगी शुभ

पुष्य नक्षत्र 7 नवंबर से 14 नवंबर दीवाली के बीच 7 ऐसे शुभ मुहूर्त बन रहे हैं जिसमें प्रापर्टी, ज्वेलरी, गाड़ियों से लेकर इलेक्ट्रानिक सामान की खरीदी शुभ होगी। 13 नवंबर को छोड़ हर दिन खरीदी के लिए शुभ है। 17 साल बाद दीवाली पर स्वार्थसिद्धि का योग बन रहा है। इससे पहले वर्ष 2003 में ऐसा संयोग बना था। ज्योतिषों के मुताबिक इस योग की वजह से दीवाली पर की गई खरीदारी अधिक फायदेमंद होगी। इसके अलावा 7 नवंबर को पुष्य नक्षत्र के साथ चंद्रमा, बृहस्पति और शनि अपने ही राशि में रहेंगे। इस दिन बुध, शुक्र भी एक-दूसरे की राशि में रहेंगे। इससे धन का योग बन रहा है। ग्रहाें की ये स्थिति कम खर्च में ज्यादा फायदा देने वाली है। मुहूर्त को देखते हुए बाजार में तैयारी कर ली गई है। वैसे भी बाजार की रौनक बढ़ी हुई है। लोग जरूरत के सामान खरीदने पहुंच रहे हैं। इसकी वजह से शाम होते ही बाजार में रौनक बढ़ जाती है।

किस तारीख को क्या खरीदना फायदेमंद

  • 7 नवंबर: शनिवार और पुष्य नक्षत्र का संयोग होने से शनि पुष्य योग बन रहा है। शनिवार होने से इस दिन प्रॉपर्टी, फर्नीचर, मशीनरी और लकड़ी से बनी सजावटी चीजों की खरीदारी शुभ होगी।
  • 8 नवंबर: कुमार योग होने के अलावा रविवार, अश्लेषा नक्षत्र व अष्टमी तिथि का संयोग होगा। इस दिन खाने की चीजों के साथ ही औषधियों की खरीदारी और नए प्रतिष्ठान की शुरुआत फलदायी साबित होगा।
  • 9 नवंबर: सोमवार और मघा नक्षत्र का संयोग बन रहा है। इस दिन औषधियां, मिठाइयां, मोती, सुगंधित चीजें, एक्वेरियम और महिलाओं से जुड़े सामान खरीद सकते हैं।
  • 10 नवंबर: इस दिन मंगलवार व पूर्वाफाल्गुनी नक्षत्र के संयोग में एंद्र योग बन रहा है। इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामानों की खरीदारी करना शुभ होगा। प्रॉपर्टी में निवेश या खरीदारी भी शुभ होंगे।
  • 11 नवंबर: उत्तराफाल्गुनी नक्षत्र पड़ रहा है। उसमें भी वर्धमान योग और चंद्र-मंगल का दृष्टि संबंध होने से महालक्ष्मी योग बन रहा है। इस मुहूर्त में हर हर तरह की खरीदारी की जा सकती है. वैधृति योग बनने से औजार, मशीनरी और व्हीकल की खरीदारी के लिए शुभ होगा।
  • 12 और 13 नवंबर: धनतेरस पर्व पर प्रदोष और हस्त नक्षत्र का योग भी बन रहा है, लिहाजा वाहन, भूमि, भवन, आभूषण व वस्त्र आदि खरीद सकते हैं। 13 नवंबर का दिन खरीदारी के लिए शुभ नहीं है।
  • 14 नवंबर: दिवाली के दिन सूर्योदय के साथ ही सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग शुरू हो जाएगा और रात 8 बजे तक रहेगा।
