विकास कार्य:7 सड़कों का होगा नवीनीकरण, जहां 1 साल पहले मरम्मत उसका भी होगा डामरीकरण

  • अगले माह काम शुरू होने की संभावना, निगम ने डीएमएफ से 11 करोड़ मिलने के बाद जारी किया टेंडर

नगर निगम ने डीएमएफ से 11 करोड़ मिलने के बाद शहर की 7 सड़कों का नवीनीकरण करने टेंडर जारी कर दिया है। इन सड़कों का पिछले साल ही मरम्मत कराया गया था। लेकिन बीच की सड़क ही खराब है। उसमें भी डामरीकरण का प्रावधान किया गया है। कई स्थानों में सड़क की स्थिति बेहतर है, वहां भी डामरीकरण कराया जाएगा। इससे इस्टीमेट पर भी कई सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं। निगम ने बारिश के समय उखड़ी सड़कों की मरम्मत ही नहीं करायी। कुछ स्थानों पर गड्‌ढों को पाटने के लिए मिट्‌टी डाल दिया। इसकी वजह से धूल उड़ने की समस्या आ रही है। महाराणा प्रताप चौक से लेकर गुरुघासीदास चौक के बीच गड्ढों में मिट्‌टी पाटा गया है। टीपी नगर चौक से सीएसईबी चौक के बीच चार ऐसे गड्‌ढे हैं जहां पर लोग दुर्घटना का शिकार भी हो चुके हैं। रात में गड्‌ढे नजर ही नहीं आते। बाइक सवार कई बार अनियंत्रित होकर गिर चुके हैं। पेट्रोल पंप के सामने, गायत्री मंदिर के पहले गड्‌ढे को अब तक भरा नहीं गया है। अगर निगम प्रशासन चाहता तो जहां-जहां सड़कें उखड़ी है वहां का डामरीकरण कराता तो दूसरी जगह की सड़कें बेहतर हो सकती थी। बालको चेकपोस्ट से रिसदा-भदरापारा मार्ग की हालत नहीं सुधर पा रही है। यही हाल बांकीमोंगरा मुख्य मार्ग की है। पाइप के लिए सड़क किनारे खुदाई करने के बाद सड़क पहले से अधिक जर्जर हो चुकी है। सनसाइन स्कूल के पास सड़क पर अधिक गड्‌ढे होने से दुर्घटना का खतरा बना रहता है।

यहां की सड़क में कितनी राशि होगी खर्च

  • सीएसईबी चौक से सुनालिया - 133.14 लाख
  • सुनालिया चौक से गौमाता चौक - 137.54 लाख
  • महाराणा प्रताप चौक से गुरुघासीदास चौक - 140.9 लाख
  • आईटीआई चौक से सीएसईबी चौक - 117.50 लाख
  • घंटाघर से शास्त्री चौक - 112.21 लाख
  • घंटाघर चाैक से महाराणा प्रताप चौक - 175.45 लाख
  • शास्त्री चौक से रिस्दी चौक - 132.36 लाख

दर्री मार्ग की सुध लेने वाला कोई नहीं
उपनगरीय क्षेत्र दर्री से गोपालपुर तक की सड़क सबसे अधिक खराब है। अभी पीडब्ल्यूडी मरम्मत करा रही है। वह पर्याप्त नहीं है। इस मार्ग पर 24 घंटे भारी वाहनों का दबाव रहता है। ऐसे में नए सिरे से सड़क बनाने की जरूरत है। प्रशासन की पहल के बाद भी एनटीपीसी प्रबंधन इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है।

सड़कें सभी जगह खराब इसलिए नवीनीकरण: एसई निगम के अधीक्षण अभियंता ग्यास अहमद का कहना है कि सड़कें सभी जगह की खराब है। इसलिए नवीनीकरण कराया जा रहा है। गड्‌ढों को भरने के बाद सीलकोट किया जाएगा। इससे सड़कें काफी बेहतर हो जाएगी।

नहीं उखाड़ी जाएगी सड़क, कराया जाएगा डामरीकरण: आयुक्त निगम आयुक्त एस जयवर्धन का कहना है कि सड़कों को उखाड़कर नई सड़क नहीं बनाना है। यह प्रावधान में नहीं है। गड्‌ढों को भरकर डामरीकरण कराया जाएगा। 7 सड़कों को बेहतर बनाने टेंडर जारी किया गया है। जल्द ही आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

इन सड़कों की पहले मरम्मत की जरूरत
{सीएसईबी चौक से सुनालिया चौक
इस मार्ग की सड़क जगह-जगह से उखड़ गई है। इसका प्रमुख कारण बारिश के समय पानी निकासी की व्यवस्था नहीं होना है। पानी भरने की समस्या को दूर नहीं किया जा रहा है। जिसके कारण सड़कें टिक नहीं पाती।
{ महाराणा प्रताप चौक से घंटाघर
इस मार्ग पर भी यही स्थिति है। केसीसी कॉलेज के सामने हर साल बारिश में पानी भरता है। साथ ही तेज बहाव भी सड़क पर रहता है। जिसके कारण हर साल सड़कें समय से पहले उखड़ जाती है। यहां पानी की निकासी जरूरी है।
{ सीतामणी से गौमाता चौक
सीतामणी प्राइमरी स्कूल से गौमाता चौक के बीच की सड़क खराब है। यहां भी ढलान है। साथ ही लोग घरों का पानी सड़क पर बहाते हैं। इसकी वजह से सड़क उखड़ जाती है। एक साल पहले ही रेलवे स्टेशन मार्ग का डामरीकरण कराया गया था। वह भी उखड़ने लगा है।

