पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सतर्क रहें:कोरोना के 87 मरीज मिले, शहर में सबसे अधिक 53, कटघोरा में भी 20 संक्रमित

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कॉलोनी क्षेत्रों के साथ ही स्लम बस्तियों में भी रोज मिल रहे मरीज, रहें सावधान

कोरोना का संक्रमण अभी थमा नहीं है। गुरुवार को 87 मरीज मिल हैं। इनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजीटिव आने के बाद स्थिति के अनुसार होम आइसोलेट की सुविधा दी जा रही है। भले ही कम मरीज मिले हैं। लेकिन शहर के ही अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में 53 मरीज सामने आए। जिसमें एसईसीएल कालेानी, पथर्रीपारा, अमरैया पारा, मेनरोड, रविशंकर शुक्ल नगर, दर्री क्षेत्र बांकी क्षेत्र ढोंडी पारा, दादर्रखुर्द, हाउसिंग बोर्ड बालको, फारेस्ट कालोनी शामिल हैं। कटघोरा में 30 मरीज मिले हैँ। यहां भी संक्रमण कम नहीं हुआ है। शहरी क्षेत्र में ही अधिक मरीज सामने आए हैं। दीपका क्षेत्र में भी मरीज मिले। करतला ब्लॉक के फरसवानी, सरगबुंदिया व करतला में 6, पाली में चैतमा, हरदीबाजार व रतिजा प्लांट में तीन मरीज सामने आए हैं। पोड़ी उपरोड़ा गुरुसिया के साथ ही सीएससी का कर्मी भी संक्रमित पाया गया है। यहां 5 मरीज मिले हैँ। बुधवार को अब तक के सबसे अधिक 300 मरीज मिले थे। यह लोगों के लिए चिंता का विषय है। दिवाली सीजन शुरू होने के बाद अब बाजार में भी रौनक बढ़ रही है। ऐसे में लोगों को अब अधिक सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। अब 1 दिन बाद मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है इसका मुख्य कारण जांच की धीमी गति को भी माना जा रहा है। पोड़ी उपरोड़ा सबसे बड़ा ब्लॉक होने के बाद भी यहां सबसे कम मरीज मिल रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें