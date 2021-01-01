पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हौसला:जंगल में 67 साल के बुजुर्ग ने भालू से किया मुकाबला

उदयपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • दो बार भालू को किया पस्त, लेकिन तीसरी बार जब भालू ने जांघ को नोचा तो टांगी से मारकर भगाया

जंगल में 67 साल के एक बुजुर्ग ने भालू से एक घंटे तक आमना सामना हो जाने पर मुकाबला किया और जान बचाकर घर पहुंचा, वह भालू से डरकर नहीं भागा और तभी जंगल से भागा जब भालू भी दूर हटने लगा। इसके बाद बुजुर्ग घर पहुंचा और फिर उसे अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां उसका इलाज चल रहा है। सरगुजा के विकासखंड उदयपुर के ग्राम पलका निवासी पदुम साय उम्र 67 वर्ष सोमवार को बैल चराने पंडरीपानी के बघधारा डुग्गू जंगल में गया। इसी दौरान शाम 4 बजे करीब जंगल की ओर से आए हुए एक भालू ने वृद्ध को दौड़ाकर पकड़ लिया, वृद्ध ने लाठी तथा हाथ में रखे डंडे से वार कर किसी तरह अपने आप को बचाने की कोशिश करने लगा, दो बार तो वृद्ध भालू के हमले से बचने में सफल रहा। तीसरी बार फिर से भालू ने वृद्ध को दौड़ाना प्रारंभ किया तो वृद्ध का पैर पत्थर में पड़ा तो वह जमीन पर गिर गया तब भालू ने जांघ के ऊपर पिछले हिस्से को बुरी तरह नोच डाला। इसके बाद भी पदुम साय हार नहीं माना और हिम्मत करके लाठी डंडे और हाथ में रखे टांगी से किसी तरह भालू पर वार कर उसे भगाया। इसके बाद घर पहुंचा और पूरी जानकारी दी। परिजनों ने 112 के माध्यम से सीएचसी उदयपुर में उपचार के लिए दाखिल कराया है, जहां उसका उपचार जारी है। बुजुर्ग के हौसले के आगे भालू को जंगल में भागना पड़ा और उसकी जान बच गई। इधर घटना की सूचना पर वन अमला पहुंचा और त्वरित कार्रवाई कर परिजनों को वृद्ध के उपचार के लिए प्रारंभिक सहायता राशि उपलब्ध कराई गई है।

सालभर में कई लोगों को भालू बनाते हैं शिकार, हर साल औसत 10 लोगों की हमले में हो जाती है मौत
सरगुजा जिले के उदयपुर, मैनपाट, लखनपुर इलाके के जंगलों में भालुओं की बड़ी संख्या है। हर साल भालू दर्जनों लोगों को जख़्मी करते हैं। सरगुजा संभाग में हर साल औसत दस बारह लोगों की मौत भालू के हमले से हो जाती है। बलरामपुर जिले के ककना में कुछ माह पहले भालू ने दो लोगों को मार दिया था तो कोरिया में भी तीन की जान गई थी। पिछले दिनों एक भालू ने उदयपुर के एक गांव के नजदीक दो बच्चों को जन्म दिया था। जिसकी गांव के लोग देखरेख करते थे।

