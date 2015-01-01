पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आतंक:45 हाथियों के झुंड ने 4 गांव में घुसकर 8 मकानों को तोड़ा, ग्रामीणों में दहशत

कोरबा4 घंटे पहले
  • धान की तलाश में शाम होते ही बस्तियों में घुस रहे, ग्रामीण कर रहे रतजगा

वनमंडल कटघोरा के पसान परिक्षेत्र में घूम रहा 45 हाथियों का झुंड धान की तलाश में शाम होते ही गांव में घुस रहे हैं। दो दिनों के भीतर हाथियों ने 4 मकानों को तोड़ दिया। इससे ग्रामीण दहशत में है। वन विभाग का अमला शाम होते ही गांव के लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थान पर जाने मुनादी कराता है, लेकिन हाथी उत्पात नहीं रुक पा रहा है। ग्राम सुवारघुटरा, पपरिया, सिर्री व पोड़ीकला में हाथी उत्पात मचा चुके हैं। ग्रामीण अब धान की कटाई करने के बाद खलिहान में पहुंचा चुके हैं। साथ ही मिंजाई के बाद घर के भीतर रखे हुए हैं। हाथियों को धान की खाने की आदत पड़ गई है। अब इसी से भूख मिटाने बस्तियों में प्रवेश कर रहे हैं। जब खेतों में धान की फसल थी तब गांव किनारे से ही वापस जंगल लौट जाते थे। अब धान की कटाई हो गई है तो गांवों में हाथी घुस रहे हैं। आने वाले दिनों में यह समस्या बढ़ सकती है। हाथियों का झुंड कोरिया जिले की ओर बढ़ गया था। लेकिन वहां के ग्रामीणों ने ही मिलकर वापस खदेड़ दिया। इसके बाद से ही हाथी और आक्रामक हो गए हैं। पिपरिया में रविवार देर रात तक हाथी उत्पात मचा रहे थे। जब वन अमला पहुंचा तो ग्रामीण चौक-चौराहों में आग जलाकर हाथियों के जाने का इंतजार करते रहे। दूसरी ओर केंदई परिक्षेत्र में 7 हाथी घूम रहे हैं। वन अमले को निगरानी के लिए लगाया गया है। लेकिन यह दल शांत है। वन परिक्षेत्र अधिकारी एके चौबे का कहना है कि हाथियों की निगरानी की जा रही है। जो भी क्षति हो रही है उसका आंकलन करने के बाद मुआवजा राशि का भुगतान किया जाएगा।

