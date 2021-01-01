पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खुलासा:जीजा के शॉप से ढाई लाख की ज्वेलरी साले ने चुराई थी

कोरबाएक घंटा पहले
  • अपना छोड़कर दो अन्य कारीगर का गल्ला तोड़ा

शहर के गांधी चौक सुनार गली स्थित ज्वेलरी शॉप में 10 दिन पहले ढाई लाख के जेवरात की चोरी संचालक शमीम अख्तर के साले 20 वर्षीय शेख मनिहाज ने की थी। वह मूलत: पश्चिम बंगाल के हुबली जिला का रहने वाला है। वह जीजा शमीम के घर में रहते हुए शॉप में कारीगर का काम करता था। उसके साथ ही दो अन्य कारीगर भी वहां काम करते थे। 14 जनवरी की रात शेख मनिहाज शॉप का ताला तोड़कर अंदर घुसा, जहां अपना गल्ला छोड़कर दो अन्य कारीगर का गल्ला तोड़ा। इसमें से करीब साढ़े 4 तोला सोने की ज्वेलरी, जिसकी बाजार कीमत करीब ढाई लाख है, उसे पार कर दिया। पुलिस को गुमराह करने मनिहाज ने अपने गल्ले को खरोंचकर तोड़ने जैसा दिखाने का प्रयास किया। इससे ही वह पुलिस के संदेह के दायरे में आया। उसे पकड़कर पूछताछ की गई। इसमें उसने लालच में आकर शमीम के शॉप से अकेले चोरी करना स्वीकार कर लिया। उसकी निशानदेही पर पुलिस ने चोरी किया गया सोना जब्त कर लिया। चोरी के मामले में आरोपी मनिहाज को गिरफ्तार कर कोर्ट में पेश किया, जहां से उसे जेल भेज दिया है।

