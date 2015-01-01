पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:सड़क निर्माण के लिए जमीन का अधिग्रहण कर जल्द दें मुआवजा

  • माकपा ने पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा एसडीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन, 25 किमी बनेगी सड़क

पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा ब्लॉक के रजकम्मा से तानाखार के बीच बनने वाली 25 किलोमीटर लंबी प्रधानमंत्री सड़क योजना की सड़क के लिए ग्रामीणों की जमीन का अधिग्रहण कर मुआवजा देने की मांग को लेकर कटघोरा एसडीएम को ज्ञापन सौंपा। माकपा व छत्तीसगढ़ किसान सभा ने एसडीएम अरूण खलखो को सौंपे ज्ञापन में कहा है कि यह सड़क 10 से अधिक गांवों से गुजर रही है, जिसमें कई किसानों की निजी जमीन व भवन आ रहे हैं । इसका मुआवजा भी मिलना चाहिए। कृषि भूमि पर कीमती पेड़ों को काट दिया गया है। बिना मुआवजा दिए हो रहे सड़क निर्माण पर रोक लगाई जाए। मुआवजा देने के बाद ही अनुमति मिले। इस मौके पर जिला सचिव प्रशांत झा, किसान सभा के प्रताप दास, जवाहर सिंह कंवर, एकता परिषद के मुरली संत समेत ग्रामीण उपस्थित थे।

