पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:मछली बीज वितरण में गड़बड़ी की जांच के बाद दाेषियों पर होगी कार्रवाई: निषाद

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मत्स्य विभाग में स्थायी सहायक संचालक की होगी पदस्थापना

छत्तीसगढ़ मछुआ कल्याण बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष एमआर निषाद ने सोमवार को सीएसईबी गेस्ट हाउस में मत्स्य विभाग के अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर कामकाज की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने पत्रकारों से चर्चा करते हुए कहा कि विभाग के कामकाज को लेकर जो भी शिकायतें मिली हैं, उसकी जांच कराई जाएगी। दोषी पाए जाने पर अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी। निषाद ने कहा कि मछली वितरण में गड़बड़ी की शिकायत मिली है। किसानोें को 50 प्रतिशत अनुदान देने की शासकीय योजना है, लेकिन मछली बीज की गिनती का कोई सिस्टम नहीं है। पैकेट में एक हजार मछली बीज पैक कर दिया जाता है, लेकिन किसानों ने शिकायत की है कि सिर्फ 500 मछली बीज ही मिल रहा है। निषाद ने कहा कि जो भी शिकायतें हैं, उसे दूर किया जा रहा है। कोरबा में सहायक संचालक एसपी चौरसिया दो जिलों के प्रभार में है, जिसकी वजह से कामकाज में कसावट नहीं आ रही है। जल्द ही यहां स्थायी सहायक संचालक की नियुक्ति की जाएगी। युवा कांग्रेस के जिला महासचिव मधुसूदन दास ने मछुआ बाेर्ड के अध्यक्ष से मिलकर मछली बीज वितरण में गड़बड़ी की शिकायत की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें