पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत:प्रशासन ने दी राहत, बाजार में चढ़ने लगा त्योहारी रंग

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण बिगड़ चुकी व्यवस्था को पटरी लाने मिलेगी मदद, खरीदी के कई मुहूर्त

नवरात्र व दशहरा के बाद अब बाजार में दीपोत्सव का रंग दिखने लगा है। लंबे समय बाद सुबह से ही लोग खरीदारी करने निकलने लगे हैं। शाम होते होते बाजार में लोगों की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है। जिसके कारण पावर हाउस रोड में अक्सर जाम की स्थिति भी बनने लगी है। बाजार में लोगों की भीड़ को देखते हुए व्यापारियों मेें भी उत्साह नजर आने लगे हैं। लोग जहां अपनी जरूरत के साथ मुहूर्त की खरीदी करने शुरू कर दिए हैं वहीं व्यापारियों ने भी डिमांड पूरी करने के लिए नए कलेक्शन के साथ उपस्थित हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण के करीब साढ़े सात माह बाद बाजार में हलचल होने का लाभ व्यापारियों को मिलेगा।

जमकर खरीदी की उम्मीद: किस दिन क्या खास योग, क्या खरीदना होगा शुभ

  • 29 अक्टूबर: सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग- सभी कार्य के लिए श्रेष्ठ दिन।
  • 30 अक्टूबर: सर्वार्थसिद्धि, अमृत सिद्धि योग व रवि योग : वाहन, आभूषण, बर्तन, कपड़े व प्रापर्टी खरीदारी के लिए विशेष शुभ। 1 नवंबर: त्रिपुष्करयोग- व्यापार शुरू करने, वाहन खरीदी के लिए शुभ दिन।
  • 2 नवंबर: सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग - वाहन खरीदने व व्यापार करने के लिए।
  • 4 नवंबर: सर्वार्थसिद्धियोग- सभी कार्य की खरीदारी के लिए विशेष फलदायी।
  • 6 नवंबर: रवि, सर्वार्थसिद्धि व कुमार योग - प्रापर्टी, वाहन व इलेक्ट्रानिक आइटम खरीदे के लिए श्रेष्ठ।
  • 7 नवंबर: त्रिपुष्कर व रवि योग - वाहन खरीदने व व्यापार शुभारंभ करने के लिए शुभ।
  • 8 नवंबर: राजयोग, रवि पुष्य योग व सर्वार्थसिद्धियोग- हर खरीदारी रहेगी लाभप्रद।
  • 9 व 10 नवंबर : कुमार योग- इलेक्ट्रानिक आइटम खरीदी के लिए शुभ।
  • 11 व 14 नवंबर सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग- वाहन खरीदने, व्यापार शुरू करने के लिए शुभ फलकारी।

लॉकडाउन में हुए नुकसान की होगी भरपाई: चेंबर
जिला चेंबर ऑफ कामर्स एंड इंडस्ट्रीज के अध्यक्ष रामसिंह अग्रवाल ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान व्यापारियों को काफी नुकसान उठाना पड़ा है। दिवाली के लिए बाजार को छूट मिलने व लोगों की बढ़ती भीड़ को देखते हुए उम्मीद है कि नुकसान की भरपाई कर सकेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें