राहत:एक माह बाद पहली बार सबसे कम 70 मरीज मिले

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • सामुदायिक सर्वे के साथ ही 3 सप्ताह से लगातार मिल रहे थे अधिक मरीज, संख्या में गिरावट से राहत

जिले में एक माह बाद पहली बार बुधवार को सबसे कम 70 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले हैं। इससे पहले संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या सौ से पार हो गई थी। सामुदायिक कोरोना सर्वे शुरू होने के बाद संक्रमितों मरीजों की संख्या 2 सौ के आसपास पहुंच गई थी। कभी-कभार संख्या में गिरावट भी आ रही थी। लेकिन संक्रमितों की संख्या इतनी कम नहीं हुई थी। संख्या में गिरावट आना राहत की बात है। जो नए 70 मरीज मिले हैं उसमें कोरबा विकासखंड से 28, कटघोरा से 23, करतला से 10, पाली से 6 व पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा के 3 मरीज है। उम्र के हिसाब से संक्रमितों में 1 से 20 वर्ष वाले 12 मरीज, 21 से 59 वर्ष वाले 56 व 60 वर्ष से अधिक वाले 2 मरीज है। एक ही परिवार के कई सदस्यों के संक्रमित होने के मामले में करतला व पाली के पखनापाली से एक ही परिवार के 3-3 सदस्य, बांकीमोंगरा में एक ही परिवार के 4 सदस्य भी है।

लिए गए सैंपल में महज 10 प्रतिशत संक्रमित
कोरोना काल के दौरान शुरुआत से लेकर बुधवार तक की स्थिति में जिले में कोरोना जांच के लिए कुल 84 हजार 763 लोगों का सैंपल लिया जा चुका है। जिसमें करीब 76 हजार लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। बाकी पॉजिटिव जो कुल सैंपल का करीब 10 प्रतिशत है। इस तरह जिले में 90 प्रतिशत लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आ रही है। प्रतिदिन लगभग एक हजार से अधिक सैंपल लेकर भेजे जा रहे हैं।

बुजुर्ग की मौत, परिवार के 15 सदस्य संक्रमित
बालकोनगर के सेक्टर-5 सब स्टेशन के समीप रहने वाले एक 70 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग पिछले दिनों कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए थे। उनकी हालत बिगड़ने पर उन्हें अपोलो में भर्ती कराया गया था। जहां मंगलवार की रात उनकी मौत हो गई। बुधवार को कोविड प्रोटोकॉल के तहत बालको नगर के मुक्तिधाम में उनकी अंत्येष्टी की गई। बताया जाता है कि उनके परिवार के करीब 15 सदस्य भी कोरोना संक्रमित है।

