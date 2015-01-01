पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन:तालाब से 10 मीटर तक झाड़ी हटवाने के बाद मिला कमल का शव, अशोक की तलाश जारी

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • एसडीआरएफ की टीम नगर सैनिकों, गोताखोरों अाैर ननि के अमले की मदद से ऑपरेशन में जुटी

रामसागरपारा मोहल्ले में दिवाली की रात जुआ खेलते समय पुलिस गाड़ी का सायरन सुनकर भागते हुए मोहल्ले का युवक कमल गोड़ तालाब में कूदने के बाद से लापता हो गया था। सोमवार सुबह उसकी तलाश में पुलिस ने नगर सेना और स्थानीय गोताखोरों की मदद से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन शुरू किया था। नगर सेना के साथ मदद में जुटा अशोक नायडू भी पानी में खोजबीन करते समय झाड़ी में फंसकर लापता हो गया था। तालाब में दो लोगों के डूबकर लापता होने के बाद रिस्क देखकर रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के लिए बिलासपुर से एसडीआरएफ की टीम को बुलाया गया। मंगलवार को सीएसपी राहुलदेव शर्मा, सिटी कोतवाली टीआई दुर्गेश शर्मा की निगरानी में तालाब में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया गया। एसडीआरएफ के जवानों ने 15 फीट तक खोजबीन की, लेकिन लापता दोनों लोगों का पता नहीं चला। वहीं घनी झाड़ियां होने से तालाब में उतरे जवान भी फंसने लगे। इसके बाद नगर निगम के अमले की मदद से ट्रैक्टर में घटनास्थल वाले क्षेत्र में तालाब के 10 मीटर की झाड़ी हटवाई गई। एसडीआरएफ की टीम ने फिर सर्चिंग की तो दिवाली की रात लापता हुए कमल गोड़ का शव मिला। इसके बाद मदद करते हुए डूबे अशोक नायडू की तलाश तेज कर दी गई है।

तंग गलियों की वजह से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में अड़चन
रामसागरपारा चारों ओर से मकानों से घिरा है। तंग गलियों की वजह से बड़े वाहन व मशीन अंदर घुस नहीं सकते। इसका असर रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के दौरान अड़चन के रूप में सामने आया। तालाब से पानी निकालने मोटर पंप का सहारा लिया जा रहा है, जो नाकाफी है। तालाब से झाड़ी निकलवाने ट्रैक्टर व अन्य जुगाड़ लगाने पड़ रहे हैं। अफसरों के मुताबिक वाहनों की आवाजाही के लिए रास्ता होने पर तालाब को काटकर पानी निकालने और झाड़ी हटाने का काम जल्द किया जा सकता था।

60 घंटे के बाद शव मिला तब हुई कमल के डूबने की पुष्टि
रामसागरपारा निवासी कमल के तालाब में डूबने की जानकारी उसके परिजन को मोहल्ले के खीकदास ने दी थी, उस दौरान वह भी नशे में था। इसलिए उसकी बात पर किसी को भी भरोसा नहीं था। पुलिस ने तालाब में डूबकर लापता होने की आशंका से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन शुरू किया। शनिवार रात 3 बजे लापता कमल का शव 60 घंटे बाद मंगलवार दोपहर को मिला, तब उसके डूबकर मौत होने और हाथ के बंद मुट्‌ठी में 200 रुपए मिलने से जुआ खेलते समय भागने की पुष्टि भी हुई।

अशोक का भूखा-प्यासा परिवार तालाब के किनारे बैठा रहा
मदद के लिए पहुंचे अशोक के लापता होने के बाद से उसकी बहन ऊषा और परिवार के अन्य सदस्य तालाब के किनारे उस जगह मौजूद थे, जहां पर वह अंतिम बार तलाश में घुसा था। दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को भी ऊषा समेत परिवार के लोग तालाब किनारे बैठे थे। परिवार भूखा-प्यासा था। परिवार ने कहा कि अशोक के इंतजार में भूख-प्यास नहीं लग रही है। जब तक अशोक का पता नहीं चलता, वह वहां से घर नहीं जाएंगे।

एक का शव मिला, दूसरे की खोजबीन: सिटी कोतवाली टीआई दुर्गेश शर्मा के मुताबिक तालाब में डूबकर लापता बताए जा रहे कमल गोड़ का शव मंगलवार दोपहर रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के दौरान मिला। एसडीआरएफ और नगर सेना की टीम तालाब में लापता अशोक नायडू की खोजबीन कर रही है। आशंका है कि कमल की तरह ही तालाब के पानी में झाड़ी के बीच वह भी फंस गया होगा।

