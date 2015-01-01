पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:बैंक खाते में पूरी राशि भेजने के बाद आधी लेता है ठेकदार, विरोध करने पर काम से निकाल रहा

कोरबाएक घंटा पहले
एसईसीएल की कोयला खदानों में कार्यरत ठेका मजदूराें से श्रम सलाहकार मंडल के सदस्य सुरेन्द्र पांडेय ने मुलाकात की। मजदूरों ने बताया कि ठेकेदार बैंक खाते में पूरी राशि भेजने के बाद आधी राशि ले लेता है। इसका विरोध करने वाले ठेका कर्मियों को काम से बाहर निकाल दिया जाता है। सुरक्षा मुहैया भी नहीं करायी जाती है। एसईसीएल कंपनी खदानों से कोयला उत्खनन में नियमित कर्मचारियों के अलावा ठेका कर्मियों से भी काम लेता है। इनके वेतन का निर्धारण हाईपॉवर कमेटी करती है। इनके अनुरूप ही ठेका कर्मियों को भुगतान किया जाना है। मजदूरों का कहना है कि वेतन भुगतान में ठेकेदार नियम का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। केन्द्रीय श्रम सलाहकार मंडल के सदस्य सुरेन्द्र पांडेय एसईसीएल कोरबा क्षेत्र पहुंचे थे। वे मानिकपुर व सुराकछार खदान पहुंचे तो मजदूरों ने अपनी व्यथा सुनाई। इस पर पांडेय ने ठेकेदार व अधिकारियों से कहा कि कर्मियों को काम से सीधे नहीं निकालना है। पहले उन्हें नोटिस देकर उनका पक्ष सुना जाना है। इसके बाद ही कार्रवाई की जानी चाहिए। शनिवार को पांडेय गेवरा, दीपका व कुसमुंडा खदान पहुंचे। यहां ठेका मजदूरों से भी मुलाकात की। समस्या बताने पर उन्हें आश्वासन दिया कि कोल प्रबंधन व सलाहकार मंडल की बैठक में सभी मुद्दों को प्रमुखता से उठाया जाएगा।

