मौसम में बदलाव:दिनभर छाए रहे बादल, कई क्षेत्रों में हुई बूंदाबांदी, आज बारिश के आसार

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • हफ्तेभर ऐसा ही रहेगा मौसम, अधिकतम तापमान में 3 डिग्री की गिरावट पर न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री बढ़ा

शनिवार से मौसम में बदलाव आ गया। सुबह से बदली छाई रही। दोपहर में कुछ देर के लिए धूप निकली। शाम 4 बजे बदली छाने से ऐसा लगा कि शाम हो गई है। अधिकतम तापमान 3 डिग्री गिरकर 28 पर पहुंच गया।

लेकिन न्यूनतम तापमान 4 डिग्री बढ़कर 13 से 17 पहुंच गया है। कई क्षेत्रों में बूंदाबांदी भी हुई। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार अगले सप्ताह बदली व बारिश की संभावना बनी रहेगी। दिसंबर में पहली बार मौसम में बदलाव आया है।

पूर्व दिशा से हवा आने की वजह से दिन में गर्मी व उमस का अहसास हो रहा था। रात के समय हल्की ठंड लग रही थी। लेकिन मौसम बदलते ही अधिकतम तपमान में गिरावट आने लगी है। सुबह कई क्षेत्रों में बूंदाबांदी हुई। ऐसा लग रहा था कि तेज बारिश होगी। लेकिन कुछ देर में धूप निकल आई। इसके बाद फिर से शाम को आसमान में बदली छा गई।

रविवार को भी अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट आने की संभावना जताई गई है। शनिवार तक मौसम ऐसा ही बना रहेगा। लेकिन न्यूनतम तापमान में बढ़ोत्तरी के कारण रात के समय ठंड कम ही लगेगी। हवा की दिशा दक्षिण पूर्व होने से तापमान बढ़ा है। अब पश्चिम उत्तर दिशा होने से तापमान में गिरावट आने लगी है।

बारिश हुई तो सब्जी की फसल को होगा ज्यादा नुकसान

कृषि विभाग के मुताबिक अभी बदली व बारिश से फसल में कीड़े लगने की संभावना अधिक है। अभी रबी फसल दलहन में फूल व फल लग रहे हैं। सब्जी की फसल को भी नुकसान होगा। किसानों को धान की फसल को सुरक्षित रखने कहा गया है। धान खरीदी केन्द्रों में भी तिरपाल से ढंकने की हिदायत दी गई है।

