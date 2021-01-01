पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:एआरएम बोले- मांगों को डिवीजन में भेज दिया, वहां से होगा निर्णय, माकपा नेता ने कहा- अब बर्दाश्त से बाहर

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • माकपा अपने आंदोलन की चेतावनी पर अडिग, यात्री गाड़ी नहीं तो मालगाड़ी को भी नहीं चलने देंगे

गेवरारोड रेलवे स्टेशन पर 24 मार्च 2020 के बाद से सिर्फ मालगाड़ी ही दौड़ रही है। यात्री ट्रेनों के नहीं चलने से कुसमुंडा, बांकीमोंगरा, सुराकछार, सुतर्रा, ढेलवाडीह, गेवरा दीपका, हरदीबाजार क्षेत्र के लोगों काे परेशानी हो रही है। यात्री ट्रेनों को चलाने माकपा ने कई बार ज्ञापन सौंपकर रेल प्रबंधन से आग्रह किया है। मांग पूरी नहीं होने पर 3 फरवरी को रेल रोको आंदोलन करने की घोषणा करनी पड़ी थी। आंदोलन के एक दिन पहले दक्षिण पूर्व मध्य रेलवे के क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधक ने समाधान ढूंढ़ने मंगलवार को चर्चा के लिए आमंत्रित किए थे, जहां कोई समाधान नहीं हो सका और माकपा ने आंदोलन से पीछे नहीं हटने का ऐलान कर दिया है। मंगलवार को कोरबा में पदस्थ क्षेत्रीय रेल प्रबंधक मनीष अग्रवाल के साथ माकपा नेता वीेएम मनोहर, प्रशांत झा व अन्य लोगों के साथ चर्चा हुई। इसमें एआरएम ने कहा कि आपके मांग पत्र को डिवीजन को भेज दिया है। जैसे ही निर्देश मिलेगा, यात्री ट्रेन चलने लगेंगी। इस बात से नाराज माकपा प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने कहा कि ठीक है हम भी अपने वादे पर अडिग हैं और बुधवार को होने वाले रेल रोको आंदोलन से यहां की जनता के साथ अपनी ताकत दिखाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि जब यात्री ट्रेन नहीं चलेगी तो मालगाड़ी भी हम नहीं चलने देंगे। इसी के साथ संगठन के लोग अपने आंदोलन की तैयारी में जुट गए। माकपा के आंदोलन को पहले से ही रेल संघर्ष समिति ने अपना समर्थन दिया है। समिति के सदस्य बड़ी संख्या में उनके आंदोलन में भाग लेंगे। मंगलवार को दोपहर समिति के संयोजक रामकिशन अग्रवाल के साथ मिलकर माकपा नेताओं ने रणनीति बनाई।

