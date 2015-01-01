पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लेटलतीफी:6 दिन से अशोक लापता, परिजन ने सड़क जाम की

कोरबा16 घंटे पहले
  • रामसागरपारा तालाब में डूबे कमल की तलाश में डूबकर लापता हुआ था, आश्वासन पर माने परिजन

शहर के रामसागरपारा तालाब में दिवाली की रात डूबे कमल गोड़ की तलाश करते समय सोमवार को अशोक नायडू खुद डूबकर लापता हो गया। इसके बाद पुलिस की निगरानी में एसडीआरएफ की टीम ने रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया। अगले दिन मंगलवार को तालाब से कमल का शव मिला। इसके बाद अशोक की खोजबीन में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी है, लेकिन 6वें दिन शनिवार को भी उसका पता नहीं चला। इधर दोपहर में खोजबीन के लिए प्रशासन द्वारा युद्धस्तर पर प्रयास नहीं करने से असंतुष्ट होकर लापता अशोक के परिजन ने सर्वमंगलापारा और रामसागरपारा के लोगों के साथ सर्वमंगला पुल के पास सड़क पर बैठकर जाम कर दिया। इससे कुसमुंडा-कोरबा मार्ग पर आवाजाही ठप हो गई। जानकारी मिलते ही सिटी कोतवाली दुर्गेश शर्मा वहां पहुंचे। उन्होंने अशोक के परिजन से चर्चा कर उन्हें रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में आ रही बाधा के संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए समझाइश दी। साथ ही आगे अतिरिक्त अमला लगाकर खोजबीन करने का आश्वासन भी दिया। इसके बाद लोग सड़क से हटे और करीब 15 मिनट से बंद आवाजाही फिर से शुरू हुई।

संकरी गली और तालाब की झाड़ी बनी बाधा
रामसागरपारा तालाब के चारों ओर मकान बनने से संकरी गली है। वहीं पूरे तालाब में घनी झाड़ी उगी हुई है। संकरी गली के कारण प्रशासन वहां मशीन नहीं उतार पाया। इस कारण मेनुअल तरीके से तालाब से पानी और झाड़ी हटाने का काम किया जा रहा है, लेकिन झाड़ी हटाना भी कर्मचारियों के लिए कम परेशानी भरा नहीं है। रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में शामिल जवान भी तालाब में उतरकर खोजबीन के दौरान झाड़ी में फंसने लगते हैं। इस कारण रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन की गति धीमी चल रही है।

