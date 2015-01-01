पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खोज जारी:तीसरे दिन भी तालाब में नहीं मिला लापता अशोक

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • संभावित स्थान पर एसडीआरएफ की टीम के साथ खोज रहे परिजन, तंग गली से झाड़ी हटाने में बाधा

रामसागरपारा तालाब में शनिवार की रात डूबे कमल का शव मंगलवार दोपहर मिल गया। लेकिन सोमवार को उसकी खोजबीन की दौरान पानी में लापता हुए गोताखोर अशोक नायडू का पता तीसरे दिन भी नहीं चल सका। सिटी कोतवाली टीआई दुर्गेश शर्मा के निगरानी में एसडीआरएफ की टीम अशोक के परिजनों व नगर निगम के अमले के साथ मिलकर तालाब में रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चला रही है। हर दिन एक किनारे से मुश्किल से 5 फीट तक झाड़ी हटाने में टीम सफल हो पा रही है। रामसागरपारा तालाब के चारों ओर तंग गली होने से वहां मशीन उतारा नहीं पा रहे हैं। ट्रैक्टर इंजन से बांधकर तालाब से झाड़ी खिचवाकर निकाला जा रहा है। एक तरह से तंग गली ही झाड़ी हटाने और तेजी से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में बाधा बन रही है।

झाड़ी में फंस रहे जवान
रामसागरपारा तालाब में ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर लेकर एसडीआरएफ के प्रशिक्षित जवान लापता अशोक की तलाश में उतरते हैं, जो खुद पानी के अंदर जाने के बाद झाड़ी में फंसने लगते हैं। इससे उन्हें बाहर आना पड़ता है। जवानों के मुताबिक तालाब खुला होने पर वह सिलेंडर लेकर देर तक पानी के अंदर खोजबीन करने प्रशिक्षित हैं, लेकिन यहां पर पानी के ऊपर और अंदर भी झाड़ी होने से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जोखिम भरा है।

