पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जारी किया नोटिफिकेशन:बरबसपुर रिंग रोड नो कंस्ट्रक्शन जोन से होगा फ्री, नए टीपीनगर के लिए मिल गई अनुमति

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 40 एकड़ में आकार लेगा नया टीपीनगर

बरबसपुर में नए ट्रांसपोर्टनगर के लिए रास्ता साफ हो गया है। टाउन एंड कंट्री प्लानिंग के प्रस्ताव पर डंपिंग यार्ड की जमीन पर काम कराने के लिए राज्य शासन ने मंजूरी दे दी है। टाउन एंड कंट्री प्लानिंग ने इसके लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही बरबसपुर रिंग रोड से नो कंट्रक्शन एरिया का लेबल भी हट जाएगा। इसका फायदा शहर के लोगों को मिलेगा। नगर निगम ने एक साल पहले बरबसपुर में नया ट्रांसपोर्टनगर बनाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी थी। यहां डंपिंग यार्ड के लिए आरक्षित जमीन 72.91 में से 40.38 एकड़ को नए टीपीनगर के लिए आवंटित किया था, लेकिन नए मास्टर प्लान के अनुसार जमीन का लैंड यूज नहीं बदला था। साथ ही मास्टर प्लान में बरबसपुर रिंग रोड को नो कंस्ट्रक्शन एरिया घोषित किया था। इसकी वजह से यहां कोई भी निर्माण कार्य नहीं करा सकते। लोगों को भी भवन या कोई भी निर्माण कार्य कराने एनओसी नहीं मिल रही थी। अब जाकर इसकी प्रक्रिया आगे बढ़ी है। इसमें एक साल का समय लग गया।

योजना की कुल लागत 69 करोड़ 88 लाख आएगी, सुविधाएं भी होंगी
विकासकार्य कराने जो योजना बनाई गई है, उसके अनुसार 69 करोड़ 88 लाख की लागत आएगी। यहां की जमीन की कीमत 790.43 प्रति वर्ग फीट और 8508.14 रुपए प्रति वर्ग मीटर है। यहां की 82 हजार 139 वर्ग मीटर भूखंड को बेचना है। पहले चरण में पाइप लाइन, बिजली, नाली की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

41 साल पहले पुराना ट्रांसपोर्टनगर बना था, पहले चरण में 220 को सुविधा
वर्तमान टीपीनगर का निर्माण दो चरणों में वर्ष 1979-80 में कराया गया था। यहां 220 व्यवसायियों को भूखंड दिया है। पहले एक हजार वाहन थे, अब बढ़कर 20 से 25 हजार वाहनों की आवाजाही होती है। शहर के बीच में होने के कारण भी न्यू टीपीनगर की योजना बनाई गई है। बरबसपुर में छोटे व्यापारियों को पहले शिफ्ट करना है।

6 मंजिला मल्टीफ्लेक्स काॅम्पलेक्स बनेगा
न्यू टीपीनगर में 6 मंजिला मल्टीफ्लेक्स काॅम्पलेक्स बनाया जाएगा। इसमें सिनेमा हाॅल, फूड जोन, लाॅजिंग, दुकानें, पोस्ट ऑफिस, बैंक के लिए भी स्थान तय है। ट्रांसपोर्टरों को यहां पर्याप्त सुविधा मिलेगी।

शहर का विस्तार होगा: कटघोरा से बालको होते हुए चांपा फोरलेन सड़क रिंग रोड होते हुए गुजरेगी। अब शहर में नजूल की जमीन नहीं है। रिंग रोड में ही आईटी काॅलेज है। इसमें मेडिकल काॅलेज प्रस्तावित है। रिंग रोड किनारे हाउसिंग बोर्ड सेमीपाली की काॅलोनी भी है। अब शहर का विस्तार इसी क्षेत्र में हो रहा है।

निगम के अपर आयुक्त अशोक शर्मा का कहना है कि नए टीपीनगर में विकास कार्य कराने के लिए टेंडर की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। दो महीने के भीतर काम शुरू हो जाए, इसका प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

टाउन एंड कंट्री प्लानिंग के उप संचालक केएस कंवर का कहना है कि नए टीपीनगर में काम कराने मंजूरी मिल गई है। इसका नोटिफिकेशन भी जारी कर दिया है। अब कोई समस्या नहीं होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंWHO ने कहा- वैक्सीन पर राष्ट्रवादी रवैया सही नहीं, इससे वायरस ज्यादा ताकतवर और खतरनाक हो जाएगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser