अच्छी खबर:जिला अस्पताल में बर्न यूनिट, आईसीयू और डायलिसिस की सुविधा इसी माह होगी शुरू

कोरबा20 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कंपोजिट बिल्डिंग में सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल की जैसी मिलेंगी सुविधाएं

जिला अस्पताल परिसर में पौने 3 करोड़ से बनी कंपोजिट बिल्डिंग में इस माह के अंत में सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल की तर्ज पर बर्न यूनिट, आईसीयू, ट्रामा केयर यूनिट, डायलिसिस यूनिट, फिजियोथैरेपी डिपार्टमेंट, मॉड्यूलर ओटी व जेरेटिक वार्ड की सुविधाएं शुरू हो जाएंगी। इसके लिए कंपोजिट बिल्डिंग में इन महत्वपूर्ण विभागों के लिए उपकरण मंगाकर इंस्टालेशन शुरू कर दिया गया है। कंपोजिट बिल्डिंग में शुरू होने वाले इन सुविधाओं का नियंत्रण जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधन के जरिए ही होगा। 3 सप्ताह के भीतर इंस्टालेशन का काम पूरा हो जाएगा। इसके बाद अस्पताल प्रबंधन द्वारा डॉक्टर और स्टाफ तय करके इन सुविधाओं को शुरू कर दिया जाएगा, जिससे बर्न, एक्सीडेंट या मेडिकल के इमरजेंसी (गंभीर) केस में मरीजों का जिला अस्पताल में ही इलाज हो सकेगा। अब तक जिला अस्पताल समेत जिले के किसी भी सरकारी अस्पताल में ये महत्वपूर्ण सुविधाएं नहीं होने के कारण ऐसे केस में मरीजों को जिले से हायर सेंटर सिम्स (बिलासपुर) या मेकाहारा (रायपुर) रेफर करना पड़ता है।

हर साल 200 से ज्यादा बर्न-एक्सीडेंट केस
औद्योगिक जिला होने से कोरबा की सड़क पर वाहनों का दबाव है। आए दिन सड़क दुर्घटनाएं होती हैं। कई लोग घायल तो कईयों की मौत हो जाती है। जिले के सरकारी अस्पतालों में ट्रामा केयर यूनिट व आईसीयू की सुविधा नहीं होने से जरूरी चिकित्सा सुविधा नहीं मिलने से कईयों की जान चली जाती है। इलेक्ट्रिक शॉक समेत सिगड़ी-चूल्हा, स्टोव व चिमनी से आग लगने से कई लोग झुलस जाते हैं। बर्न यूनिट नहीं होने से मरीजों को हायर सेंटर रेफर करना पड़ता है। हर साल ऐसे 200 केस पहुंचते हैं।

डायलिसिस सुविधा आउट सोर्स, बाकी सरकारी: कंपोजिट बिल्डिंग में शुरू होने वाली सुविधाओं में डायलिसिस यूनिट का संचालक आउट सोर्स से होगा। इसके लिए डॉक्टर और स्टॉफ प्राइवेट होंगे। उनके द्वारा मरीजों को डायलिसिस की सुविधाएं दी जाएगी, जिसका पेमेंट अस्पताल प्रबंधन द्वारा किया जाएगा। हालांकि इसके अलावा बर्न यूनिट, आईसीयू, ट्रामा केयर यूनिट, मॉड्यूलर ओटी, फिजियोथैरेपी डिपार्टमेंट में सरकारी डॉक्टर और स्टॉफ ही रहेंगे।

नई सुविधाओं से क्या लाभ होगा
बर्न यूनिट: इलेक्ट्रिक शॉक या आग से झुलसने वाले मरीजों का आधुनिक मशीनों की मदद से बेहतर इलाज हो सकेगा।
आईसीयू: आपातकालीन व गंभीर बीमारी के मरीजों को भर्ती करके उनका इलाज किया जाएगा।
ट्रामा केयर यूनिट: घटना-दुर्घटना में गंभीर रूप से घायल मरीजों को त्वरित अतिआवश्यक चिकित्सा सुविधा मिलेगी।
डायलिसिस यूनिट: किडनी रोग से ग्रसित मरीजों का नियमित रूप से डायलिसिस किया जाएगा।
मॉड्यूलर ओटी: डिजिटल उपकरण लगे होंगे। क्रॉस इंफेक्शन का खतरा शून्य होगा। ओटी को संक्रमण मुक्त करने में आसानी होगी।
फिजियोथैरेपी डिपार्टमेंट: नसों की प्राब्लम से ग्रसित मरीजों के लिए सस्ती और सुलभ फिजियोथैरपी सुविधा मिलने लगेगी।
जेरेटिक वार्ड: बुजुर्ग मरीजों की बेहतर इलाज व देखभाल के लिए अलग से 10 बेड का चिकित्सा वार्ड शुरू होगा।

रियायती फीस पर इलाज की मिलेगी सुविधा
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक अधिकारी के मुताबिक कंपोजिट बिल्डिंग में शुरू होने वाली सभी चिकित्सा सुविधाएं लोगों के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। इसके लिए सरकार द्वारा तय रियायती फीस पर इलाज की सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। अभी इसके लिए फीस तय नहीं की गई है, लेकिन निजी अस्पतालों की फीस से कई गुना कम रहेगा। साथ ही शासन के हेल्थ कार्ड से भी सुविधाएं मिलेगी।

जल्द शुरू होंगी सुविधाएं
जिला अस्पताल के सिविल सर्जन सह अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. अरुण कुमार तिवारी ने बताया कि कंपोजिट बिल्डिंग में बर्न यूनिट, आईसीयू, डायलिसिस यूनिट समेत अन्य महत्वपूर्ण सुविधाएं कई माह पहले शुरू हो जाती, लेकिन कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते तैयारी रुक गई थी। वर्तमान में उपकरणों के इंस्टालेशन के साथ ही अन्य तैयारी जारी है। जल्द ही संभवत: इस माह के अंत में सुविधाएं शुरू हो जाएगी।

