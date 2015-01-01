पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बांगो हाइवे पर हुआ हादसा:मोड़ पर बस और ट्रक में टक्कर, चालक की मौत, 20 घायल

कोरबी-चोटिया2 घंटे पहले
ट्रक-बस के बीच टक्कर, हादसे के दौरान सड़क किनारे घर में घुसा ट्रक।
  • बिलासपुर से बनारस जा रहे थे मजदूर, टक्कर के बाद ट्रक घर में घुसा

बांगो हाइवे पर मजदूरों को लेकर जा रही बस से लमना मोड़ के पास सामने से आ रहा ट्रक टकरा गया। घटना में ट्रक के केबिन में फंसने से चालक की मौत हो गई, जबकि बस में सवार 20 मजदूर घायल हो गए। अनलॉक के साथ ही लॉकडाउन में घर लौटे मजदूर दूसरे राज्यों में काम करने वापस जा रहे हैं। बिलासपुर से भी गुरुवार की शाम मजदूर बस सीजी-10-जी-1433 में सवार होकर काम करने के लिए बनारस जा रहे थे। देर रात बस कटघोरा-अंबिकापुर के बीच बांगो हाइवे पर लमना मोड़ के पास पहुंची। इस दौरान विपरीत दिशा में अंबिकापुर की ओर से भूसा भरकर आ रहे ट्रक सीजी-10-एडी-6400 के चालक ने तेज रफ्तार में लापरवाहीपूर्वक पूर्वक वाहन चलाते हुए बस को ठोकर मारा। बस को ठोकर मारते हुए ट्रक सड़क किनारे स्थित सुधीर एक्का के मकान में जा घुसा, जिससे मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। सुधीर का परिवार दूसरे कमरे में था, जो बाल-बाल बच गया। ट्रक के केबिन में फंस जाने से चालक जयकुमार की मौत हो गई। वहीं बस में सवार 20 यात्री घायल हो गए। दुर्घटना के दौरान 112 की टीम घटनास्थल के पास थी, जो मदद के लिए पहुंची। घायलों को बस से निकाल कर पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा सीएचसी भेजा। वहीं ट्रक के केबिन में फंसे चालक जयकुमार के शव को बाहर निकालकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया।

पत्नी-बच्चों समेत सवार थे मजदूर, जिला अस्पताल रेफर
दुर्घटनाकारित ट्रक में भूसा लदा था। वहीं दुर्घटनाकारित बस में करीब 30 मजदूर परिवार थे। इसमें पुरुषों के साथ उनकी पत्नी और बच्चे भी थे। ट्रक की टक्कर से बस के क्षतिग्रस्त होने और तेज झटका लगने से 7 मजदूर गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए। इन्हें शाम को पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा अस्पताल से जिला अस्पताल रेफर किया गया।

