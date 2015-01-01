पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राहत:सड़क मरम्मत के बाद अब चांपा तक चलेंगी बसें, 1 दिसंबर से रूट पर होगी बसों की बढ़ोतरी

कोरबा16 घंटे पहले
  • 1 दिसंबर से कोरबा-चांपा रूट पर होगी बसों की बढ़ोतरी, ट्रेन कनेक्टिविटी देने की कोशिश

हावड़ा रूट पर चल रही अधिकांश ट्रेनों का चांपा स्टेशन में ठहराव है। जहां से शहर के यात्री ट्रेनों में आवाजाही करते हैं। लेकिन सुबह से दोपहर तक शहर से चांपा स्टेशन पहुंचने और शाम के बाद वहां से वापस शहर लौटने के लिए ट्रेन सुविधा नहीं है। ऐसे में शहर से चांपा स्टेशन पहुंचना लोगों के लिए मुसीबत से कम नहीं है। लेकिन जल्द ही ऐसे यात्रियों को राहत मिलेगी जो शहर से चांपा स्टेशन या चांपा जाने के लिए आवाजाही करते हैं। दरअसल कम यात्री और कोरबा-चांपा सड़क के बदहाल होने के कारण निजी बस मालिक उक्त रूट पर बस चलाने को तैयार नहीं थे। लेकिन जिला प्रशासन के दबाव के बाद नगर निगम द्वारा इमलीडुग्गू से बरबसपुर व उसके आगे नेशनल हाइवे द्वारा चांपा तक सड़क मरम्मत कराया जा रहा है। जल्द ही मरम्मत कार्य पूर्ण हो जाएगा। जिसे देखते हुए निजी बस मालिक कोरबा-चांपा रूट पर बसों के परिचालन को तैयार है। अभी महज 1-2 बसें चलाई जा रही है। 1 दिसंबर से 6 बसों की बढ़ोतरी हो जाएगी। खासकर बसों को चांपा स्टेशन में आने-जाने वाले ट्रेनों से कनेक्टिविटी देने की कोशिश की जा रही है जिससे यात्रियों को राहत के साथ ही बसों में कम सवारी न रहें।

चांपा रूट से बढ़ेगी बसों में भीड़
शहर से अभी रायगढ़, चंद्रपुर, सारंगढ़, सरसींवा, शिवरीनरायण, अकलतरा समेत अन्य क्षेत्र के लिए सीधी बसों का परिचालन शुरू नहीं हुआ है। दूसरें जिलों समेत उक्त क्षेत्रों में चलने वाली कई बसें चांपा तक पहुंचती है लेकिन कोरबा के लिए बस सुविधा नहीं होने के कारण यात्रियों की आवाजाही नहीं हो पाती है। शहर से चांपा तक बसों का परिचालन शुरू होने के बाद चांपा रूट पर बसों में यात्रियों की भीड़ भी बढ़ेगी।

आगे के सफर की अनिश्चितता
बसों का परिचालन शुरू हो गया है, लेकिन यात्रियों के बीच आगे अपने गंतव्य तक के सफर के लिए अनिश्चितता बनी हुई है। क्योंकि कई रूटों पर अब तक बसें नहीं चल रही है। इसलिए दूरदराज ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से अन्य क्षेत्र के लिए लोग निजी वाहन से सफर को महत्व दे रहे हैं। लेकिन जो गरीब है वह साथ में साइकिल लेकर निकल रहे हैं। जिससे आगे का साधन नहीं मिलने पर वह साइकिल में गंतव्य तक पहुंच सकें।

चांपा रूट के लिए 6 बसें बढ़ाई जाएगी
छत्तीसगढ़ यातायात महासंघ के जिला अध्यक्ष ब्रजेश त्रिपाठी ने बताया यात्री कम व चांपा सड़क खराब होने से निजी बसों के परिचालन में परेशानी हो रही थी। अब सड़क मरम्मत के साथ ही चांपा रूट के लिए 6 बसें बढ़ाई जाएगी। जिनका परिचालन 1 दिसंबर से शुरू हो जाएगा।

