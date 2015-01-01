पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दहेज प्रताड़ना:कार और रानी हार के लिए नवविवाहिता को प्रताड़ित किया, गर्भपात भी कराया

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • दर्री थाना के अगारखार का मामला, दोनों पक्षें के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

दर्री थाना अंतर्गत अगारखार निवासी मुकेश साहू से जांजगीर-चांपा जिले के मालखरौदा थाना अंतर्गत ग्राम कलमी निवासी नीतू साहू की शादी 9 माह पहले हुई थी। मंगलवार को नीतू के मायके पक्ष के लोग दिवाली का प्रसाद देने के साथ ही उसे देखने पहुंचे, जहां मारपीट की घटना हुई। इसकी सूचना 112 को दी गई।पुलिस टीम मौके पर पहुंची तो वहां नीतू के ससुराल और मायके पक्ष वालों ने एक-दूसरे के खिलाफ शिकायत की, जिन्हें थाना में शिकायत करने को कहा गया। नीतू ने दर्री थाना पहुंच कर अपने पति मुकेश, सास कौशिल्या और ससुर महेंद्र साहू के खिलाफ दहेज प्रताड़ना की रिपोर्ट लिखाई। नीतू के मुताबिक शादी के बाद पति मुकेश साहू समेत सास-ससुर ने उसे दहेज में कार और रानी हार लाने की बात कहते हुए प्रताड़ित किया। नीतू के पिता रामेश्वर साहू ने 1 लाख रुपए दिए, लेकिन उतनी रकम में कार और रानी हार नहीं आने की बात कहते हुए नीतू से मारपीट की। गर्भवती होने के बाद बीमार पड़ने पर इलाज नहीं कराया। जानकारी होने पर मायके वाले नीतू को ले जाकर इलाज कराए। इस बीच मुकेश ने बहाने से नीतू को ससुराल बुलाकर उसका गर्भपात करा दिया। इससे बीमार पड़ने पर फिर से इलाज नहीं कराया। मायके वाले उसे साथ ले गए। एक माह पहले गांव पहुंच कर सामाजिक बैठक में माफी मांगते हुए आगे से परेशान नहीं करने की बात कहते हुए उसे वापस ससुराल लाया गया, जहां फिर से पति समेत सास-ससुर मिलकर समाज के सामने अपमान करने की बात कहते हुए मारपीट करने लगे। मुकेश ने दिवाली के दौरान फिर से मारपीट की। दिवाली की मिठाई देने मायके पक्ष के लोग पहुंचे तो उनसे भी मारपीट की गई। पुलिस ने नीतू की रिपोर्ट पर आरोपी पति मुकेश साहू समेत कौशिल्या साहू व महेंद्र साहू के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

सास ने लिखाई समधी समेत अन्य के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट
दर्री थाना में नीतू कि सास कौशिल्या साहू ने उसके पिता और अपने समधी रामेश्वर साहू समेत परिवार के लोकेश साहू, गोरेलाल साहू, चक्रधर साहू, गेमलाल साहू व अन्य सदस्यों के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट लिखाई है। इसमें उसने बताया कि वे उसकी बहू नीतू को जबरन अपने साथ घर जाने को कह रहे थे। मुकेश के साथ उसने इसके लिए मना किया तो सभी ने गाली-गलौज और जान से मारने की धमकी देते हुए मारपीट की। पुलिस ने बलवा का केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

