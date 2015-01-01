पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:दर्री साडा कॉलोनी से दिनदहाड़े कैश और जेवर की चोरी

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
इन दिनों शहर और उप-नगरीय क्षेत्रों में लगातार चोरी की घटनाएं सामने हो रही हैं। हाल ही में एमपी नगर में बीईओ, बालको में उरगा टीआई के घर लाखों की चोरी की वारदात हुई थी। इसके बाद पाली में एक ही रात में 3 ज्वेलरी शॉप में ताला तोड़कर चोरी की गई। इस मामले के आरोपी पुलिस की पकड़ से दूर हैं। वहीं अब दर्री थाना क्षेत्र में चोरों ने दिनदहाड़े दर्री थाना क्षेत्र के सरदार पटेल नगर साडा काॅलोनी निवासी मीडिया कर्मी राजकुमार शाह के आवास से चोरों ने दिनदहाड़े कैश और सोने के जेवर की चोरी कर ली। घटना बुधवार को हुई। राजकुमार काम के सिलसिले में घर से बाहर थे। वहीं उनके पिता मोती शाह अपने राशन दुकान गए थे। घर पर उनकी माता और पत्नी दो महिलाएं ही थी। मोती शाह जब दुकान से घर पहुंचे तो उन्हें अपने कमरे में कैश नहीं मिला। इसके बाद उन्होंने घर के लोगों से जानकारी ली। बाद में पता चला कि अलमारी से जेवर भी गायब हैं। घटना की जानकारी होने के बाद पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी है। चोरों ने घर से 6 हजार रुपए और अलमारी में रखे 1 लाख 75 हजार रुपए कीमती जेवर 2 तोला हार और 1 तोला के झुमका से हाथ साफ कर दिया। इधर चोरी की घटना की जानकारी के बाद पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है। घटना को लेकर संदेहियों से पूछताछ की जा रही है।

