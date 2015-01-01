पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा की तैयारी:छात्रों की मदद करेगा सीबीएसई 12वीं का माॅडल पेपर

कोरबा5 घंटे पहले
  • केंद्रीय बोर्ड ने पालक और शिक्षकों को कोरोनाकाल के तनाव से मुक्त रखने प्रयास करते रहने को कहा

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने कक्षा 12वीं के विद्यार्थियों के लिए माॅडल पेपर जारी किया है। इससे परीक्षार्थियों को अपनी बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की तैयारी करने में मदद मिलेगी। बच्चों की सुरक्षा को लेकर स्कूलों में परीक्षा के लिए खास इंतजाम करने की बात कही जा रही है। केंद्रीय बोर्ड ने पालक और शिक्षकों को कोरोनाकाल के तनाव से मुक्त रखने का प्रयास भी करते रहने की गुजारिश की है। सीबीएसई ने कक्षा 12वीं के माॅडल पेपर जारी कर दिए हैं। जिले की बात करें तो 3 केंद्रीय विद्यालय और 2 डीपीएस समेत 19 सीबीएसई स्कूल संचालित हैं, जहां इस साल करीब 1500 परीक्षार्थी कक्षा 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे। सत्र 2020-21 परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहे विद्यार्थियों को सीबीएसई से जारी मॉडल पेपर से बोर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारियों में मदद मिलेगी। बोर्ड परीक्षा से पहले परीक्षार्थियों के लिए जनवरी में प्रायोगिक विषयों की परीक्षा संभावित है। केंद्रीय विद्यालय कुसमुंडा के प्राचार्य आरके सिंह का कहना है कि कोरोना महामारी के मद्देनजर इस साल परीक्षा को लेकर विशेष तैयारी की जा रही है। बच्चों की परीक्षा के साथ सुरक्षा भी प्राथमिकता होगी। 15 मार्च के लगभग परीक्षा शुरू होने की संभावना है। बोर्ड ने अब माॅडल पेपर जारी कर दिया है। इससे परीक्षा की तैयारी में आसानी होगी।

डिजिटल माध्यम पर मदद का प्रयास
शिक्षकों को डिजिटल प्लेटफाॅर्म का बच्चों की मदद का प्रयास करने को कहा है। स्कूलों के नियमित परीक्षार्थियों के लिए शिक्षा सत्र 2020-21 की मुख्य परीक्षा के बाद ही वोकेशनल की परीक्षाएं भी आयोजित की जाएंगी। इस साल निर्मित विषम परिस्थितियों में तनाव से गुजर रहे बच्चों की सेहत और आत्मविश्वास बनाए रखने के लिए अभिभावक की जवाबदारी और भी महत्वपूर्ण हो जाती है। अपने बच्चों की नियमित काउंसलिंग करते रहना चाहिए। बच्चों को निरंतर उत्साहित व प्रोत्साहित करने की जरूरत है।

ऑनलाइन की मुश्किलों से दबाव और तनाव
छात्रों की चिंता इस बात को लेकर है कि लाॅकडाउन के बाद से स्कूल बंद हैं। ऑफलाइन कक्षा शुरू नहीं हो सकी है। ऑनलाइन कक्षा में कई तरह की समस्याएं हैं। कभी नेटवर्क की समस्या तो कभी घर में मोबाइल को लेकर दिक्कत। नियमित कक्षाएं नहीं होने और कोर्स पूरा नहीं होने के कारण कई विद्यार्थी अभी से दबाव महसूस कर रहे हैं। इससे बच्चों को बचाने पालक उनके स्कूल और शिक्षक के साथ सतत संपर्क बनाएं रखें। विद्यार्थी घर में अधिक से अधिक पेपर हल करें पर शिक्षक उन पर अचानक दबाव ना बनाएं। कहा जा रहा है कि बोर्ड जल्द ही आगामी वर्ष की परीक्षाओं को लेकर विस्तृत दिशा-निर्देश जल्द ही जारी करेगा और तब तक बच्चों के साथ रहने की जरूरत है।

