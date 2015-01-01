पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:शहर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे, अपराधिक मामलों की जांच के दौरान मिल रही मदद

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • शहर के सभी एंट्री-एग्जिट पाइंट में तीसरी आंख की निगरानी
  • पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज के जरिए पहुंच रही आरोपियों तक

शहर में वारदात करके आसानी से भाग जाना और बाद में पकड़ में भी नहीं आना अब बदमाशों के लिए मुश्किल हो गया है। क्योंकि शहर के सभी एंट्री-एग्जिट पाइंट में पुलिस के प्रयास से जनसहयोग से सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए गए हैं। यहीं सीसीटीवी कैमरे अब अपराधिक मामलों की जांच के दौरान पुलिस को मदद पहुंचा रहे हैं। दरअसल एक माह के दौरान शहर में कई बड़ी चोरी करने वाले धार गिरोह का सुराग सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज से मिला था। पावर हाऊस रोड पर एसएस प्लाजा में हुई दुकान में चोरी के मामले में भी सीसीटीवी फुटेज से आरोपी पकड़े गए थे। वहीं शुक्रवार को सर्वमंगला पुल के पास स्कूटी सवार राजूल जैन से पर्स लूटने की कोशिश करने वाले गिरोह के दोनों बदमाशों का पता भी सीसीटीवी कैमरे से चला था। पुलिस अधिकारी अब जन-धन की सुरक्षा के लिए सीसीटीवी कैमरे का महत्व बताते हुए लोगों को इसके लिए प्रेरित करने के प्रयास में लगे हैं।

सीसीटीवी कैमरे को लोग दें बढ़ावा
एडिशनल एसपी कीर्तन राठौर के मुताबिक जन-धन की सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस मुस्तैदी से ड्यूटी करती है। लेकिन कई बार वारदात के बाद बदमाशों का सुराग मिलना मुश्किल हो जाता है। ऐसे में घटनास्थल या आसपास भी सीसीटीवी फुटेज लगे होने पर उसको चेक करके बदमाशों की पहचान कर ली जाती है। इसके बाद आरोपी तक पहुंचना आसान हो जाता है। घर व दुकान के आसपास सुरक्षा के लिए सीसीटीवी कैमरे को बढ़ावा देना चाहिए।

