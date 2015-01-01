पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:सचिवों के खिलाफ झूठी शिकायत पर जांच करा सीईओ कर रहे परेशान

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • पंचायत सचिव संघ ने कलेक्टर से की शिकायत, तबादला करने की मांग

प्रदेश पंचायत सचिव संघ ब्लॉक इकाई कोरबा ने झूठी शिकायत के आधार पर जांच कराकर परेशान करने जनपद सीईओ एसएस रात्रे पर आरोप लगाया है। संघ ने एक सप्ताह के भीतर दूसरे स्थान पर तबादला करने की मांग की है। साथ ही कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर कामबंद हड़ताल की चेतावनी दी है। इस संबंध में सोमवार को संघ ने कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। प्रदेश पंचायत सचिव संघ की ब्लॉक इकाई कोरबा के अध्यक्ष संतलाल कैवर्त, उपाध्यक्ष मुखी सिंह कंवर, सचिव जगसाय खलखो के साथ कोरबा जनपद के पंचायत सचिवों ने कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा है। जिसमें बताया है कि सीईओ बेवजह सचिवों को परेशान करते हैं। इसके लिए झूठी शिकायत भी कराते हैं। फिर जांच के आदेश देते हैं। सचिवों से अभद्र व्यवहार आम बात है। सीईओ को दूसरे स्थान पर तबादला किया जाए। अगर ऐसा नहीं होता है तो कामबंद हड़ताल करेंगे। इसके पहले जनपद उपाध्यक्ष कौशिल्या देवी वैष्णव ने भी सीईओ को हटाने की मांग को लेकर धरना प्रदर्शन किया था। मामले की जांच चल रही है। कोरबा जनपद में सीईओ के पद को लेकर पहले भी घमासान हो चुका है।

