पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तैयारी:पड़ोसी जिलों में सिनेमाघर खुल चुके, अब शहर के चारों मल्टीप्लेक्स को अनुमति का इंतजार

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना संक्रमण नियंत्रण के लिए तय गाइडलाइन का करना होगा पालन, क्षमता से 50 फीसदी दर्शकों को ही बैठा सकेंगे

कोरोना काल में 7 माह बाद प्रदेश के कई जिलों में रविवार से सिनेमाघर खुल गए। जिसमें पड़ोसी जिले जांजगीर-चांपा व कोरिया में पहले ही खुल चुके थे। वहीं रायगढ़ व सूरजपुर के मल्टीप्लेक्स व सिंगल स्क्रीन सोमवार से खुल जाएंगे। लेकिन जिले में सिनेमाघरों को खोलने के लिए अनुमति नहीं मिली है। यहां शहर में पॉम मॉल व सिटी सेंटर में खुले मल्टीप्लेक्स में क्रमश: कार्निवाल सिनेमा व सिनेमूड के स्क्रीन है। वहीं पुराने दो टॉकिज चित्रा व निहारिका भी मल्टीप्लेक्स हो गए हैं। अभी चारों मल्टीप्लेक्स बंद पड़े हैं। दूसरी ओर त्योहारी सीजन में शहर के बाजार में व्यापारिक गतिविधियां तेज होने के साथ ही सड़कों पर भीड़ बढ़ने लगी है। लंबे समय से सिनेमाघरों से दूर होने के कारण लोगों को भी अब इनके खुलने का बेसब्री से इंतजार है। मल्टीप्लेक्स के संचालकों के मुताबिक उनकी ओर से सरकार के गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए स्क्रीन चलाने की तैयारी चल रही है। प्रशासन से अनुमति मिलने का ही इंतजार बाकी है। संचालकों के अनुसार बाकी जिलों की तरह यहां अब तक अनुमति नहीं दिए जाने की वजह समझ नहीं आ रही है। प्रशासन से पहले ही गाइडलाइन के तहत मल्टीप्लेक्स खुलने की अनुमति की मांग की जा चुकी है।

इस तरह मल्टीप्लेक्स में होगी तैयारी
मल्टीप्लेक्स संचालकों के मुताबिक अनुमति मिलने के बाद ऑनलाइन बुकिंग के साथ सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के साथ ऑफलाइन बुकिंग सुविधा भी रहेगी। हर स्क्रीन पर 50 फीसदी सीट के लिए ही बुकिंग होगी। इंट्रेस डोर पर हैंड सैनिटाइजर कराने के साथ थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग होगी। बिना मास्क के प्रवेश नहीं देंगे। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का कड़ाई से पालन कराएंगे। हर सीट के बाद वाली सीट को खाली रखेंगे। इस तरह दर्शक के चारों ओर की सीट खाली रहेगी। खाली सीटों पर मार्कर या टेप लगाना होगा। अलग-अलग स्क्रीन के शो के टाइमिंग में बदलाव किया जाएगा जिससे दर्शकों की भीड़ एक साथ न रहें। प्रत्येक शो के बाद हाल को सैनिटाइज किया जाएगा।

नहीं बढ़ाएंगे टिकट का रेट कैंटीन में पैक्ड फूड जरूरी
मल्टीप्लेक्स संचालकों के अनुसार गाइडलाइन के तहत मल्टीप्लेक्स शुरू होने के बाद सीटिंग क्षमता आधी रह जाएगी। इसके बाद भी टिकट दर नहीं बढ़ाऐंगे। कोरोना काल से पहले की तरह शुल्क लेंगे। दर्शकों के लिए पहले मल्टीप्लेक्स की कैंटीन में पैक्ड फूड रखा जाएगा। कैंटीन में भीड़ न लगे इसके लिए दर्शकों को आर्डर पर उनकी सीट पर ही फूड उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। बाहर से सामान लाने पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें