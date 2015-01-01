पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही का नतीजा:फोरलेन बनाने का दावा दिसंबर तक, पुल बनाने की नहीं मिली मंजूरी, कोहड़िया के पास पुरानी सड़क से ही करनी पड़ेगी आवाजाही

कोरबा2 घंटे पहले
  • दो साल से 46 करोड़ में बन रहा सीएसईबी चौक से दर्री बरॉज तक फोरलेन, 50 करोड़ से पुल बनाने का था प्रावधान पर नहीं मिली मंजूरी, डीएमएफ को भेजा था प्रस्ताव

नगर निगम सीएसईबी चौक से दर्री बरॉज तक 5.50 किमी फोरलेन सड़क का निर्माण करा रहा है, जो दिसंबर तक तैयार हो जाएगा। इसके बीच नहर के साथ तीन स्थानों पर पुल बनाने प्रस्ताव तो बना पर मंजूरी दो साल बाद भी नहीं मिल पाई है। इसकी वजह से फोरलेन सड़क बन जाए इसके बाद भी लोगों को कोहड़िया के पास पुरानी सड़क से ही आवाजाही करनी पड़ेगी। निगम के अधिकारी भी मान रहे हैं कि मंजूरी नहीं मिलने के कारण टेंडर नहीं हो पाया है। हमने प्रस्ताव पहले ही भेज दिया था। फोरलेन सड़क का निर्माण डीएमएफ (खनिज न्यास मद) से कराया जा रहा है। इसकी लागत 46 करोड़ थी। इसके इस्टीमेट में भी रिवाइज किया गया है। लेकिन 50 करोड़ की लागत से प्रस्तावित नहर पुल काे मंजूरी नहीं मिलने के कारण फोरलेन का लाभ शहर के लोगाें को नहीं मिल पाएगा। उम्मीद की जा रही थी कि नए साल से लोगों को राहत मिलेगी। कोहड़िया बरपारा से बस्ती के पीछे नहर से होकर सीधे ढेंगुरनाला पुल के पहले सड़क को जोड़ा जाएगा। प्लांट के बाजू में गड्‌ढे को पाटा जा रहा है। नहर के किनारे ही नाला बहती है। उसमें भी पुल बनाने की जरूरत है। लेकिन अब तक पुल बनाने मंजूरी नहीं मिलने की वजह से टेंडर ही नहीं हो पाया है।

1 साल नो एंट्री, सड़क निर्माण में फिर भी हो रही देरी
फोरलेन सड़क तेजी से बनाने के लिए प्रशासन ने काम शुरू होते ही नो एंट्री लगा दिया था। लेकिन काम धीमी गति से चलता रहा। बीच में बिजली खंभे को हटाने की वजह से काम प्रभावित हुआ। खंभे हटाने के बाद भी काम में तेजी नहीं आई है। एक ओर की सड़क बन चुकी है। इसमें भी कई स्थानों का चौड़ीकरण करने का काम चल रहा है। नो एंट्री हटाने के बाद छोटे वाहन आवाजाही कर रहे हैं। भारी वाहनों पर रोक है।

जुलाई तक होना था फोरलेन, 5 माह का एक्सटेंशन: सड़क निर्माण का ठेका अहमदाबाद गुजरात की कंपनी बैगबोन इंटरप्राइजेस को दिया है। सड़क निर्माण जुलाई 2020 तक पूरा होना था, लेकिन काम धीमी गति से होने से 5 माह का एक्सटेंशन दिया है। इसके बाद भी पुल-पुलिया नहीं बनने से लोगों को आधी दूरी पुरानी सड़क से ही तय करनी पड़ेगी। अभी ढोढ़ीपारा से ढेंगुरनाला पुल के बीच काम चल रहा है।

गेरवाघाट के एप्रोच रोड का डामरीकरण नहीं हो पाया
दर्री-जमनीपाली की ओर जाने के लिए अभी एक मात्र सड़क गेरवाघाट पुल है। लेकिन 700 मीटर नहर मार्ग की चौड़ीकरण के बाद डामरीकरण का काम नहीं कराया गया है। भारी वाहनोें की आवाजाही इसी मार्ग से हो रही है। ऐसे में उड़ते धूल से छोटे वाहन चालक परेशान हैं। अब मटेरियल भी सड़क से उखड़ रहे हैं। अगर यही हाल रहा तो डामरीकरण करने दोबारा मरम्मत की जरूरत पड़ेगी।

3 पुल बनाने पड़ेंगे पर नहीं मिली मंजूरी: एसई
नगर निगम के एसई ग्यास अहमद का कहना है कि मार्ग पर तीन पुल का निर्माण कराना पड़ेगा। लेकिन प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी नहीं मिल पाई है। इसकी वजह से ही टेंडर नहीं हो पाया है। हमने प्रस्ताव बनाकर पहले ही डीएमएफ व शासन को भेज दिया था। इसके बिना फोरलेन सड़क का फायदा लोगों को नहीं मिलेगा।

जल्दी सड़क बन जाए इसका प्रयास: महापौर

महापौर राजकिशोर प्रसाद का कहना है कि सड़क के काम में तेजी आई है। नहर में पुल बनाने के लिए प्रक्रिया चल रही है। पुल का काम जल्दी शुरू हो इसका भी प्रयास किया जा रहा है। सड़क निर्माण की प्रगति के संबंध में समय-समय पर समीक्षा भी ली जा रही है। लोगों को आवाजाही में सुविधा हो इसके लिए निगम गंभीर है।

