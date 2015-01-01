पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम खराब:सड़क मार्ग से कटघोरा पहुंचे सीएम, कांग्रेसी नहीं मिल पाए, हेलीकाप्टर से गए रायपुर

कोरबा7 घंटे पहले
  • सूरजपुर में नहीं उड़ा उड़नखटोला, आनन-फानन में की व्यवस्था

मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल मंगलवार को सूरजपुर से सड़क मार्ग से कटघोरा पहुंचे। यहां से वे हेलीकाप्टर में रायपुर गए। उनका उड़नखटोला मौसम खराब होने की वजह से सूरजपुर में उड़ नहीं पाया। आपात लैंडिंग की सूचना पर प्रशासन ने आनन-फानन में अस्थायी हेलीपेड की व्यवस्था की। कटघोरा मेला मैदान के साथ ही मुड़ापार हेलीपेड में व्यवस्था की गई थी। बाद में तय हुआ कि कटघोरा से ही रायपुर रवाना होंगे। उनके आने के पहले ही हेलीकाप्टर कटघोरा पहुंच चुका था। कटघोरा पहुंचने पर विधायक मोहित केरकेट्‌टा, महापौर राजकिशोर प्रसाद, हरीश परसाई, प्रशांत मिश्रा, अजय जायसवाल, दनेश सोनी, नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष रतन मित्तल, घनश्याम अलवानी ने स्वागत किया। कलेक्टर किरण कौशल, एसपी अभिषेक सिंह मीणा ने मुख्यमंत्री की अगुवानी की। मुख्यमंत्री सीधे हेलीपेड ही पहुंचे थे। इसकी वजह से कई कांग्रेसी नहीं मिल पाए। मुख्यमंत्री को जल्दी जाना था। पार्षद सुरेन्द्र जायसवाल के साथ पुलिस की बहस भी हुई। कांग्रेस काफी मायूस नजर आए।

