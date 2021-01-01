पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम ने फिर ली करवट:सुबह हल्की बूंदाबांदी के बाद चली ठंडी हवा, दो डिग्री गिरा अधिकतम पारा, हो सकती है बारिश

कोरबा8 घंटे पहले
  • आज से न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट आने के बाद और बढ़ेगी ठंड

मध्य-उत्तर क्षेत्र से आ रही गर्म और ठंडी हवाओं के कारण मौसम का मिजाज बदल गया। शुक्रवार की सुबह 5 बजे हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई। इसके बाद बादल छाए रहे। कुछ देर के लिए धूप खिली, लेकिन फिर से आसमान में बादल छा गए। दिनभर ठंडी हवाएं चलती रही। अधिकतम तापमान 2 डिग्री गिरकर 26 पर पहुंच गया। न्यूनतम तापमान में भी एक डिग्री की गिरावट आई है। शनिवार से न्यूनतम तापमान में और गिरावट आएगी। इससे ठंड बढ़ेगी। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार निचले हिस्से में दक्षिण से नमीयुक्त गर्म हवा और उत्तर पश्चिम से ठंडी हवा के मिलने के बाद हल्की बारिश हुई है। बारिश की वजह से तापमान में थोड़ा बदलाव आएगा। 31 जनवरी के बाद आसमान पूरी तरह साफ रहेगा, लेकिन न्यूनतम तापमान में कमी आने से ठंड और बढ़ सकती है। सुबह शहर के साथ ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कोहरा छाया रहा। वनांचल में शीतलहर का प्रकोप है। अधिकतम तापमान बढ़ने से दिन में गर्मी और रात में ठंडी रहेगी।

समितियों में रखा धान भीगने का खतरा बढ़ा
मौसम बदलने से समितियों में रखा धान भीगने का खतरा बना हुआ है। 49 केंद्रों में 2 लाख क्विंटल से अधिक धान रखा हुआ है। एक समिति में 10 से 20 हजार क्विंटल धान है। किसान अब धान बेच चुके हैं। इसकी वजह से वे राहत महसूस कर रहे हैं, लेकिन समितियों को धान भीगा तो नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है।

सेहत का रखें ख्याल, सर्दी-खांसी होने की संभावना
जिला अस्पताल के वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. आरके दिव्य का कहना है कि मौसम में बदलाव का असर सेहत पर पड़ता है। इसलिए ठंड से बचने के उपाय कर ही घर से निकलें। बासी भोजन न करें। सर्दी-खांसी की संभावना अधिक है। इसके बचाव के लिए गर्म पानी पिएं। पहली बार जनवरी में इस तरह का मौसम बना है। इसके कारण ठंड जाने के बाद फिर से लौटकर आ गई है।

