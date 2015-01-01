पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:रात के तापमान में 8 डिग्री की गिरावट आने से बढ़ी ठंड

कोरबा16 घंटे पहले
  • चक्रवात के प्रभाव से मौसम का बदल रहा मिजाज

बारिश के बाद आसमान में छाई बदली छंटने के बाद रात के तापमान में 8 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। इससे ठंड बढ़ी है। हालांकि दिन के तापमान में कोई खास प्रभाव नहीं पड़ा है। इस वजह से दिन में जरूर थोड़ी-बहुत उमस अभी भी लग रही है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आने वाले समय में दिन के तापमान में भी गिरावट आएगी। इस बार नवंबर का एक पखवाड़ा गुजर जाने के बाद भी गर्मी कम नहीं हो रही थी। पिछले साल दशहरा पर्व के बाद से ठंड शुरू हो गई थी। लेकिन इस बार आसमान में छाई बदली की वजह से अधिकतम तापमान 31 डिग्री पर बना था। न्यूनतम तापमान 18 से 20 डिग्री पर होने से उमस का अहसास होने लगा था। शुक्रवार को हुई बारिश के बाद आसमान साफ हुआ है। इसका असर तापमान पर भी पड़ा है। शनिवार को रात के तापमान 10 डिग्री पर रहा। इससे ठंड का अहसास होने लगा। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पश्चिम विक्षोभ के साथ बंगाल की खाड़ी से आ रही नम हवाओं के प्रभाव से मौसम बदला है। इसकी वजह से ही बारिश हुई थी। अब ठंड बढ़ेगी। लेकिन अगले सप्ताह के अंतिम में फिर बदली व बारिश की संभावना बनी हुई है। न्यूनतम तापमान कम होने से ही रात में ठंड लग रही है।

