पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:बदहाल सड़कों को लेकर कलेक्टर नाराज, एनएचएआई और पीडब्लूडी के अफसरों से पूछा-कब तक होगा सुधार

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सड़क मरम्मत के कार्यों की कलेक्टर ने की समीक्षा, अधिकारियों ने एक माह में सुधार का दिया आश्वासन

जिले में सड़क मरम्मत के कार्यों की बुधवार को कलेक्टर किरण कौशल ने समीक्षा की। बैठक में एनएचएआई और पीडब्ल्यूडी अफसर उपस्थित रहे। जिले में सड़कों की बदहाल स्थिति और मरम्मत में देरी को लेकर अफसरों से नाराजगी जताई कलेक्टर ने यहां तक कह दिया कि अगर तय समय में सड़कों की हालत नहीं सुधरी तो फिर आगे के कार्यों के लिए एनएचएआई या किसी अन्य निर्माण एजेंसी को कार्यों में प्रशासन अपेक्षित सहयोग नहीं करेगा। उन्होंने एक-एक कर अफसरों से पूछा कि कब तक सड़कों की हालत सुधरेगी। कलेक्टर की नाराजगी को देखते हुए एनएचएआई के अधिकारियों ने अगले एक महीने में कोरबा जिले की सड़कों को मरम्मत कर आवागमन के लायक बनाने आश्वासन दिया। कोरबा-चांपा से लेकर पतरापाली-कटघोरा के सड़कों की मरम्मत पर प्रमुख रुप से चर्चा की गई। लगातार मानिटरिंग और मीटिंग के बाद भी सड़कों के मरम्मत के कार्यों में तेजी नहीं आने पर कलेक्टर ने नाराजगी जताई। इस दौरान अधिकारियों ने लैंको पावर प्लांट के पास सड़क के दोनों ओर भारी वाहनों के जाम व काम प्रभावित होने की जानकारी दी। जिसके लिए एसडीएम को तत्काल कार्रवाई के लिए कहा। बैठक में कटघोरा एसडीएम अभिषेक शर्मा, कोरबा एसडीएम सुनील नायक, लोक निर्माण विभाग के कार्यपालन अभियंता एके वर्मा, एनएचएआई के कोरबा प्रोजेक्ट के डायरेक्टर वाई व्ही. सिंह, बिलासपुर प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर ढाल व डिप्टी प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर डीडी परलावार उपस्थित रहे। एनएचएआई के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि कोरबा-चांपा मार्ग पर मरम्मत का काम चल रहा है। मड़वारानी के पास से सड़क पर गड्ढों को भरकर डामरीकरण का काम भी शुरू कर दिया गया है। अगले दो-तीन दिनों में उरगा की तरफ से सड़क मरम्मत का काम शुरू किया जाएगा। 30 नवम्बर तक 21 किलोमीटर के कोरबा खण्ड के सड़क की पूरी तरह से मरम्मत होने की बात कही।

गाजरनाला पुल निर्माण की गति धीमी
कलेक्टर ने मुनगाडीह के गाजरनाला पुल निर्माण की धीमी गति पर भी नाराजगी जताई इसके साथ ही एप्रोच रोड के काम में तेजी लाने कहा। पीडब्लूडी के अफसरों को बरबसपुर से उरगा के बीच सड़क निर्माण अगले 15 दिनों में पूरा करने कहा । ईई वर्मा ने बताया कि बरबसपुर-उरगा के बीच 1600 मीटर डामरीकरण हो गया है। साइड नाली बनाने का काम भी हो रहा है। छुरीकला में सड़क मरम्मत की स्थिति पर भी नाराजगी जताई और दिसंबर मध्य तक किसी भी हाल में काम पूरा करने कहा।

निगम अफसरों को भी दिए निर्देश
कलेक्टर ने बुधवार को निगम के आयुक्त एस जयवर्धन सहित वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। राताखार-गेरवाघाट व दर्री से गोपालपुर तक सड़क मरम्मत और निर्माण कार्य को अगले दो-तीन दिनों में शुरू करने कहा। दर्री से गोपालपुर सड़क के मरम्मत काम की धीमी गति पर सख्त रूख भी दिखाया। इस सड़क की मरम्मत का काम भी तेज करने के निर्देश दिए। सर्वमंगला-इमलीछापर मार्ग के जीर्णोद्धार काम के लिए सड़क के दोनों ओर हुए अतिक्रमण का सर्वे करने के निर्देश भी दिए।

पतरापाली-पाली से कटघोरा की हालत खराब, मरम्मत में भी देरी
कटघोरा एसडीएम अभिषेक शर्मा ने पतरापाली-पाली से कटघोरा तक एनएचएआई के स्वामित्व वाले सड़कों के काफी खराब होने और मरम्मत में देरी की जानकारी कलेक्टर को दी। डुमरकछार, कपोट, भुईचुंआ और अन्य दूसरे स्थानों पर सड़क की जर्जर स्थिति की जानकारी भी अधिकारियों को दी। इस पर एनएचएआई के अधिकारियों ने इस सड़क पर सभी जर्जर खण्डों में गिट्टी, मेटल आदि भरकर समुचित पानी डाल कम्पेक्शन का काम अगले तीन दिनों में शुरू करने की बात कही है। 15 दिनों में इस सड़क के सभी गड्ढों कोक पूरी तरह से पाटने व और अगले 15 दिनों में सड़क डामरीकरण शुरू करने भी आश्वासन दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें