श्रद्धांजलि:झीरम घाटी हमले में शहीद नंदकुमार पटेल को जयंती पर कांग्रेस नेताओं ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

कोरबाएक दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छत्तीसगढ़ को विकास की ऊंचाइयों में ले जाने का जो सपना था, वह अब पूरा हो रहा

जिला कांग्रेस कार्यालय टीपी नगर में झीरम घाटी हमले में शहीद कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता नंदकुमार पटेल को कांग्रेसियों ने श्रद्धांजलि दी। महापौर राजकिशोर प्रसाद ने कहा कि शहीद नंदकुमार पटेल ने छत्तीसगढ़ को विकास की ऊंचाइयों में ले जाने का जो सपना देखा था, वह अब पूरा हो रहा है। उन्होंने कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष रहने के दौरान परिवर्तन यात्रा का कार्यक्रम बनाया था। उसी दौरान सुकमा के पास झीरम घाटी में 25 मई 2013 को नक्सली हमले में शहीद हो गए। यह नक्सली हमला देश व प्रदेश का सबसे बड़ा नक्सली हमला था। इस घटना में 31 लोग शहीद हुए। यह कांग्रेस के लिए नहीं बल्कि प्रदेशवासियों के लिए भी कभी न भूलने वाला पल है। जिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सपना चौहान ने कहा कि किसी परिवार के मुखिया के जाने का दुख क्या होता है यह महेन्द्र कर्मा, नंद कुमार पटेल, दिनेश पटेल, विद्या चरण शुक्ला, उदय मुदलियार, योगेन्द्र शर्मा सहित घटना में शहीद हुए लोगों के परिवार ही जान सकते हैं। सभापति श्यामसुुंदर सोनी, एमआईसी सदस्य संतोष राठौर ने भी अपने विचार रखे। इस मौके पर एस मुर्ति, बंटी शर्मा, राहुल यादव, डॉ. रामगोपाल यादव, मनक राम साहू, रूपा मिश्रा, संतोष लांझेकर, प्रसन्ना महंत, दुकालू श्रीवास, राजकुमार रात्रे, अजय मेश्राम, सरफुन निशा मौजूद थे। श्रद्धांजलि कार्यक्रम के अंत में दो मिनट का मौन धारण कर स्व. नंद कुमार पटेल को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई।

