पल्स पोलियो अभियान:मंगलवार तक 5 सेंटर में कोरोना टीकाकरण बंद

कोरबा10 घंटे पहले
  • एकमात्र जिला अस्पताल में ही होगा वैक्सीनेशन, एक पखवाड़े में 20 फीसदी को लगा टीका

जिले में चल रहे कोरोना टीकाकरण पर पल्स पोलियो अभियान ने ब्रेक लगा दी है। रविवार से शुरू हो रहे 3 दिवसीय अभियान के दौरान फ्रंटलाइन कोरोना वॉरियर्स ही ड्यूटी पर रहेंगे। इसलिए जिला अस्पताल छोड़कर अन्य सभी 5 सेंटर में मंगलवार तक कोरोना टीकाकरण रोक दी गई है। अब बुधवार से कोरोना टीकाकरण तेज किया जाएगा। टीकाकरण को शुरू हुए करीब 1 पखवाड़ा हो चुका है। अभी 20 फीसदी फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स ही टीका लगवाएं हैं। अगले चरण में राजस्व विभाग व पुलिस विभाग के जवानों का टीकाकरण होगा।

नए सेंटर शुरू होंगे, ज्यादा लोगों का टीकाकरण
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक वर्तमान में जिला अस्पताल के अलावा कटघोरा, करतला, पाली, पोड़ी-उपरोड़ा के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र व सीएसईबी अस्पताल में कोरोना टीकाकरण किया जा रहा है। जिस कारण दूरदराज के फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स टीका लगवाने नहीं पहुंच पा रहे हैं। इसलिए बुधवार से नए सेंटर शुरू करने की तैयारी है। जिससे टीकाकरण तेज किया जा सकें। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने डाटा कलेक्शन के साथ तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।

वॉरियर्स 11 हजार, 1 पखवाड़े में पहुंचे 1814
जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के नियंत्रण समेत संदिग्ध व संक्रमित मरीजों के इलाज की सेवा में लगे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के डॉक्टर, नर्सिंग स्टाफ व अन्य कर्मचारी समेत आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता व मितानीन को फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स कहा जाता है। जिले में पहले चरण में टीकाकरण के लिए 11 हजार वॉरियर्स का नाम लाभार्थी सूची में है। लेकिन टीकाकरण को करीब 1 पखवाड़ा होने के बाद भी इनमें से महज 1814 ने ही टीका लगवाया है। जो कुल लक्ष्य का करीब 20 फीसदी है। प्रतिदिन औसतन 40 प्रतिशत वॉरियर्स टीका लगवाने नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं। जिसकी वजह अफवाह को बताया जा रहा है।

बुधवार से कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन होगा तेज: डॉ. पुष्पेश
जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डॉ. कुमार पुष्पेश ने बताया अभियान में फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स की ड्यूटी लगे होने के चलते उनकी व्यस्तता को देखते हुए जिला अस्पताल को छोड़कर बाकी 5 सेंटर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन बंद रहेगा। जिला अस्पताल में ही वैक्सीनेशन होगा। बुधवार से वैक्सीनेशन तेज होगा।

1 हजार पुलिस जवानों को लगेगा टीका, डाटा तैयार
कोरोना नियंत्रण में स्वास्थ्य विभाग व राजस्व विभाग के साथ पुलिस विभाग ने भी अहम जिम्मेदारी निभाई। पुलिस के अधिकारी-कर्मचारी कोरोना हॉट स्पॉट, कंटेनमेंट जोन समेत क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर, कोविड सेंटर में भी तैनात रहे। इसलिए फ्रंटलाइन वॉरियर्स के बाद उन्हें टीका लगाया जाएगा। इसके लिए पुलिस विभाग ने 1 हजार अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों का डाटा तैयार किया है। हालांकि पुलिस जवानों से पहले राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों का टीकाकरण होगा।

