जाम से मिलेगी राहत:5 किलोमीटर लंबे दो फ्लाई ओवर बनाने से लोगों के आधे घंटे की होगी बचत, क्राॅसिंग पर नहीं रुकना पड़ेगा

कोरबा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
संजय नगर रेलवे फाटक पर इस तरह लगता है जाम।
  • पीडब्ल्यूडी सेतु निगम ने सर्वे कर भेजा शासन को प्रस्ताव, 3-3 सौ करोड़ की आएगी लागत

शहर की बढ़ती आबादी और यातायात के बढ़ते दबाव को देखते हुए पीडब्ल्यूडी सेतु निगम ने महानगरों की तर्ज पर शहर के बीच से दो फ्लाई ओवरब्रिज बनाने का प्रस्ताव राज्य शासन के साथ ही डीएमएफ (खनिज न्याज फाउंडेशन) को भेजा है। एक ब्रिज की लागत 300 करोड़ रुपए होगी। अगर इन दोनों ओवरब्रिज को मंजूरी मिलती है तो लोगों को क्रासिंग में रुकना नहीं पड़ेगा। साथ ही लोगों का आधे घंटे का समय भी बचेगा। निगम क्षेत्र में 9 रेलवे क्रासिंग हैं। शहर के बीच से ही रेलवे लाइन गुजरी है। जिसमें पावर प्लांटों में कोयला परिवहन करने वाली मालगाड़ी के साथ ही दूसरे राज्यों के लिए भी जाती है। रेलवे फाटक शहर को कई हिस्सों में बांटती है। जिसकी वजह से एक क्षेत्र से दूसरे क्षेत्र जाने पर लोगों को रेलवे क्रासिंग पर रुकना पड़ता है। इससे आधे घंटे से अधिक का समय लग जाता है।

जानिए... मंजूरी के बाद किस तरह बनेंगे फ्लाई ओवर
1. सेतु निगम के सर्वे के मुताबिक पहला ओवरब्रिज गायत्री मंदिर सीएसईबी चौक से शुरू होगा। यह टीपीनगर, मुड़ापार, शारदा विहार होते हुए रेलवे स्टेशन में समाप्त होगी। इससे लोगों को चांपा की ओर या रेलवे स्टेशन जाने में रुकना नहीं पड़ेगा। साथ ही शारदा विहार व मुड़ापार की ओर जाने के लिए भी सुविधा होगी।

2. तुलसीनगर से शुरू होकर राताखार होते हुए सुनालिया ज्वेलर्स स्टेशन रोड, गोमाता चौक में निकलेगी। इससे शहर से बाहर जाने वाले लोगों को सुविधा होगी। इसमें भी रेलवे स्टेशन जाने के लिए ब्रिज उतारा जाएगा। इसकी भी लंबाई ढाई किलोमीटर की होगी। यातायात भी सुगम हो जाएगा।

हर 15 मिनट में गुजरती हैं 2 से 3 मालगाड़ी
रेलवे क्रासिंग हर 15 मिनट में बंद हो जाता है। कई बार तो 5-5 मिनट के अंतराल में दो से तीन मालगाड़ी गुजरती है। जिसकी वजह से आधे घंटे से अधिक का समय लगता है। कई बार इस चक्कर में ट्रेन भी छूट जाती है।

यातायात के दबाव को देखते हुए बनाया प्रस्ताव
पीडब्ल्यूडी सेतु निगम के एसडीओ एके जैन का कहना है कि शहर में बढ़ते यातायात दबाव को देखते हुए दो फ्लाई ओवरब्रिज का प्रस्ताव मंजूरी के लिए शासन को भेजा गया है। डीएमएफ में भी प्रस्तावित किया गया है। इससे लोगों को बड़ी सुविधा मिलेगी।

अभी यहां रेलवे फाटकों से परेशानी
1. संजय नगर: यहां यातायात का सबसे अधिक दबाव, हर 15 मिनट में गुजरती है मालगाड़ी।
2. शारदा विहार: यहां पावर प्लांटों के लिए कोयला ले जाते समय फाटक बंद रहता है।
3. टीपी नगर: यह रेलवे लाइन भी पावर प्लाटों को कोयला ढोने बनाया गया है।
4. सीएसईबी चौक: यहां इसी शर्त पर रोड काटने की अनुमति दी गई थी कि ओवरब्रिज बनेगा लेकिन नहीं बन पाया।
5. चेकपोस्ट बालको: बालको प्लांट के लिए कोयला व अन्य सामान की आपूर्ति होती है। यहां भी समस्या होती है।
6. इमलीडुग्गू: शहर से गुजरी बायपास पर रेलवे क्रासिंग भी हर 15 मिनट में बंद करनी पड़ती है। भारी वाहनों की लंबी कतार लगती है।
7. सर्वमंगला मंदिर: नहर के बाजू में ही रेलवे क्रासिंग है। यहां भी भारी वाहनों के साथ लोगों को इंतजार करना पड़ता है।
8. रेलवे काॅलोनी: इस क्राॅसिंग को बंद कर दिया लेकिन रेलवे कर्मी जान जोखिम में डालकर पार करते हैं।9. इमलीछापर कुसमुंडा: यहां भी भारी वाहनों का दबाव रहता है। इसके आगे अंडरब्रिज है लेकिन लोगों को परेशानी होती है।

